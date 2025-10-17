This tale of an exceptionally irritating noisy neighbour got people sharing their own stories and it’s today’s most painfully relatable thing

Life neighbours

There are noisy neighbours and there are noisy neighbours, and then there are the noisy neighbours who live above you. Because there is nothing quite so irritating as them.

We say this after @latkedelrey shared this tale of ‘upstairs neighbour noise’ which went wildly viral on Twitter.

the thing i love about upstairs neighbor noise is that sometimes you cannot even guess what they’re doing. had an upstairs neighbor that would make a sound that i could only describe as a bowling ball hitting the ground and rolling across the wood floor every single night — latke (@latkedelrey) October 15, 2025

And it got people sharing their own stories of when they endured something similar, and it’s today’s most relatable thing. Just us? Surely not.

1.

My husband and I had an upstairs neighbor at our last place who made this EXACT noise and we called it “the big marble” and every time it would happen we’d be like “oops they dropped the big marble again.” — (@slipknotstevens) October 16, 2025

2.

I think my upstairs neighbor got like 30k steps in last night but these were not Normal Human Steps — william (@wgm_v) October 15, 2025

3.

I swear I hear my upstairs neighbor bounce on a pogo stick at least once a week — Lex (@lexxm04) October 16, 2025

4.

I had a neighbor like that in college. The first week of the semester they were moving furniture around – no big deal. But then they… kept… doing it? Daily? All year? Just dragging furniture across the floor???? — neon peanut (@Novaya_Tofana) October 15, 2025

5.

The thing that I love is that I’m on the top floor, yet i still hear tiny little stompy stampedes of animals on my roof. Are they squirrels? Cats? Opossums? I’ll never know but it’s cuuuuute — brittany Elon Loves Nazis (@ohfrigg) October 15, 2025

6.

Oh shit you had a bowling ball upstairs neighbor too? Inhad that, and the same guy would also make a noise i can only describe as “a bag of marbles being rolled across the floor” — hell is empty and all the posters are here (@SharksOnCouches) October 16, 2025

7.

Currently listening to the 90-pound girl who lives above me somehow stomp like an elephant across my ceiling — your lady of the various sorrows (@soylatted) October 16, 2025

8.

I had upstairs neighbors that would make a pretty similar sorta sound so I knocked on their door one time and asked and they told me they were skateboarding — MAX (@crabvillainy) October 16, 2025

9.

That sounds lovely and soothing compared to mine. They would, with no exaggeration, hourly perform the finely choreographed ballet of dragging their entire dining room set from one side of the apartment to the other, while in work boots. — Michael Grabowski (@miikeg) October 16, 2025

10.

I had upstairs neighbors that I finally met and they said “are we ever too loud” and I said “well sometimes it does sound like someone’s picking up and slamming a stool into the ground over and over again” and they were like “oh yes! That’s jeff!!!” — Jack Zoldos (@jackzoldos) October 16, 2025

11.

My upstairs neighbours are a married couple, & I can only presume the husband has a medical condition which gives him occasional (but daily) hacking coughing fits, to the extent he gags violently. I'm just used to it, but visitors assume a demon is getting exorcised up there. — Potato Witch (@spudmagic) October 15, 2025

12.

Yrs ago, I had a good one. Every day, from 3:30 to 5PM, the upstairs neighbor made a sound that I can only describe as multiple bowling balls being tossed around the house. M-F After 6 mths I found out she was letting her kids rollerblade around the house while she made dinner. — Pepper Conchobhar (@PepperConch) October 16, 2025

13.

My parents' downstairs neighbor once kindly asked them to be a little quieter with the exercise equipment. They were newlyweds with a squeaky bedframe — PretzRevenge (@PretzRevenge) October 16, 2025

And just in case you were wondering about the mystery noise mentioned by the original poster …

i can’t believe i never thought of this…… — latke (@latkedelrey) October 15, 2025

Solved!

