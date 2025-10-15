This guy on the street was asked about the UK’s ‘immigration problem’ and his reply should be put on prescription to Reform UK voters everywhere

Politics immigration Reform UK

For every hundred (thousand) vox pops that don’t go anywhere fast, there is one absolute gem that makes all the rest worthwhile. And this is surely one of those.

Having said that we’re not entirely sure how random this particular ‘man on the street’ really is, but what he’s got to say immediately pushes all those doubts to the back of our head.

This guy has a rare gift nowadays. Critical thinking. pic.twitter.com/LyxW1FOcQ0 — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) October 14, 2025

Put it on prescription for Reform UK voters everywhere. And not just in the UK.

How can we vote for him? — Dr Rhonda Garad (@RhondaGarad) October 14, 2025

What he really has is an ability to clearly express his points without any gimmicks or seeming rattled. He’s not out to “destroy” any argument or opponent like that Jubilee bullshit . He’s just explaining his point https://t.co/08fKfv7f5g — Kieran Yap (@KaptinYap) October 15, 2025

Make this bloke Prime Minister https://t.co/nAnaSZG6OK — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) October 14, 2025

Put this on a loud speaker in every US state — soxtraswt (@soxtraswt) October 14, 2025

Same for Belgium, and most of Europe. https://t.co/NbpoF7l2Wq — David De Groot (@daviddg) October 14, 2025

I don’t think he’s rare. Elon keeps people like him off of our feeds through algorithms. https://t.co/MAYwvikycv — Dark C (@Andherewego__) October 14, 2025

Seems to be a problem here in Canada too. This Brit explains it well… https://t.co/8JoxXHlSeB — Kas-a-Nora (@KassanoraL) October 15, 2025

Probably won’t change too many minds, though. Not if this really (and the many like it) are anything to go by.

That guy’s a brainwashed idiot. — Darquavious Goldberg (@Darquaviou9794) October 14, 2025

And finally, is it just us or does he sound uncannily like Simon Pegg?

Just us then …

Source @GozukaraFurkan