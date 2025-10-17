‘What’s a common idea that science has already debunked, but people still believe?’ – 17 theories that should be confined to the dustbin of history

Round Ups Ask Reddit

In this post-truth age, telling fact from fiction is harder than ever.

Even something as empirical as science isn’t as straightforward as you would like to think. Calm_Shame2994 clearly wanted to set the record straight on that front as they posed this question to the learned folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a common fact that science has already debunked, but people still believe in?’

How many of these top answers did you take at face value?

‘That people eat several spiders a year in their sleep.’

-benaPanteraFBD

‘Polygraphs as concrete evidence’

-Hairy-Economist683

‘We only use 10% of our brains.’

-Fit_Razzmatazz_2998

‘Lemmings commit suicide by jumping off a cliff’

-AdAccomplished6870

‘Personality tests during hiring as a predictor for performance.’

-raznov1

‘Running a fan on you at night can kill you (for older Koreans)’

-Wwdiner

‘Myers-Briggs personality types. The two women who developed the system had zero background in psychology/behavioral health. One had a degree in agriculture and the other in political science. ‘All the research supporting the system is directly funded by the Myers-Briggs foundation. There is no third party research that supports their conclusions.’

-fileunderaction

‘That people in the distant past only lived into their 30s. This was a statistic skewed by high childhood mortality – if you survived past childhood you were likely to live to what we would consider old age (65+).’

-ragtagkittycat

