What’s a red flag people often ignore because it looks ‘sweet’? – 17 concerning behaviours to beware

In the world of dating, red flags are easy enough to spot if someone is obviously awful. However some fly beneath the radar.

That’s because even seemingly nice behaviour can be a mask for an ulterior motive. To help you spot these warning signs, RealisticPush4094 put the following question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a red flag people often ignore because it looks “sweet”?’

These are the top replies to look out for…

1.

‘When someone wants to spend all their time with you and gets upset when you hang out with others. It looks romantic at first, but it’s actually possessiveness.’

-NeatAd4612

2.

‘”Cute” animal videos that are actually stressing that animal right the hell out’

-beachpellini

3.

‘I dated a guy that very early on asked me to share my location. I declined and he went on and on about how shady I must be and he just wanted to protect me. I was so confused and blocked him. It seemed very creepy and obsessive.’

-youaremysunshine4

4.

‘When someone says “you’re the only person I can talk to” very early on…it seems like a sweet compliment, but it often signals emotional dependency and puts unfair pressure on you.’

-cosmicchitony

5.

‘Proposals/preg announcements at weddings’

-Chamomile_dream

6.

‘My daughter would be on video chat with her BF 24/7. They weren’t talking to each other, they just had the video chat going, even while they slept.

‘One time our daughter came into the living room while my wife and I were having a conversation and of course she had the video chat going and she told us to be quiet while she was in there because her BF was sleeping and then showed us the feed of him sleeping and she was just watching him. Insanity.’

-GrumpyTurtleOG

7.

‘Forcing kids to hug relatives that are making the kids uncomfortable’

-squidmasterflex_

8.

‘Obsessive “boy moms” that wear t-shirts that say “understand that I can make you go away” and other gems’

-CaraCicartix

9.

‘When they always ‘joke’ about things that actually hurt you.’

-Hot_Stay0797