Republican senator Mike Lee condemned those laughing at Mitch McConnell falling over and was swamped by ‘This You?’ replies

News US politics

You might have missed the news earlier this week that the increasingly frail senator Mitch McConnell fell over in the hallway of the Capitol building – while being asked a question about ICE, ironically.

83 year old Senator Mitch McConnell just tripped and fell while being asked about ICE pic.twitter.com/Cnw40A2kOn — Ken Klippenstein (NSPM-7 Compliant) (@kenklippenstein) October 16, 2025

The 83-year-old former Senate majority leader has had a couple of public moments of falling and freezing up while speaking.

McConnell has been a deeply divisive figure in American politics for almost 20 years, so there are some people online who have very little sympathy for the man and his health problems.

This prompted Utah Republican senator Mike Lee to tweet that “no decent person…should mock an 83-year-old’s fall. That was heartbreaking, and the thought of anyone finding it amusing is hard to fathom.”

No decent person—any certainly no conservative person—should mock an 83-year-old’s fall That was heartbreaking, and the thought of anyone finding it amusing is hard to fathom https://t.co/t8dp6A7frT — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 17, 2025

Alas, poor Mike, he ended up being ratioed and having a readers’ Community Note added to his post, reading: “Mike Lee previously mocked Joe Biden after he accidentally fell.”

For indeed, Lee did publicly mock Joe Biden’s fall on the steps of Air Force One – in a post as recently as July of this year – captioning it: “Why stairs are a threat to humanity.”

.

Lee is the same charmer who made jokes online after a Democratic congresswoman and her husband were shot dead over the summer.

On Father’s Day, Mike Lee mocked a political shooting that left two children orphaned. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband John were gunned down. Nov 7, 2028, Utah will replace him. Retweet if you’ve had enough.#UTpol #NoMoreLee #VoteThemOut pic.twitter.com/nI2IZZFoJu — Caroline Gleich (@carolinegleich) June 15, 2025

Sure enough, lots of people swarmed in to point out Lee’s, erm, double standard.

1.

I seriously don't understand how people can just walk headlong, arms outstretched, into obvious "This You?" style hypocrisies. Am I just a freak for not doing this? A parallel species to the rest of our elites? https://t.co/58PN8SwPuv — Quinn Que (@Edokwin) October 17, 2025

2.

3.

Again, joke policing in the right is obviously the wrong move. https://t.co/aPlXUEOT0l — Nathan (@NathanFBTGW) October 17, 2025

4.

Mike Lee is as phony as they come. Same guy who literally made a joke of Melissa Hortman's murder then was outraged when people spoke ill of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/ZM2iXbRrka — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 17, 2025

5.

6.

Proverbs 24:17–18

"Do not gloat when your enemy falls; when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice, or the Lord will see and disapprove, and turn his wrath away from them." Also: pic.twitter.com/hN2fqSmhlG — Thaaat Colin (@ThaaatColin) October 17, 2025

7.

10/10 Community Note — This You? (@Thiss_Youu) October 17, 2025

8.

You’ve got to be the biggest hypocrite on the planet… https://t.co/ugiSgVnfYh — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) October 17, 2025

9.

10.

The lack of self awareness with this guy is on another level. He was literally tweeting garbage about Minnesota within hours of the former speaker being assassinated by a right wing fanatic. https://t.co/yqOcFgQnZo — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) October 17, 2025

11.

The insincerity of politicians — especially those claiming moral authority — is rotting us to the core. God, please save us from these corrupting liars and loathsome hypocrites. https://t.co/S8THwxuCkF pic.twitter.com/nJuB5lEO1p — Jason Pynn (@JasonPynn) October 17, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@BasedMikeLee