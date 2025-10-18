News US politics

Republican senator Mike Lee condemned those laughing at Mitch McConnell falling over and was swamped by ‘This You?’ replies

Michael White. Updated October 18th, 2025

You might have missed the news earlier this week that the increasingly frail senator Mitch McConnell fell over in the hallway of the Capitol building – while being asked a question about ICE, ironically.

The 83-year-old former Senate majority leader has had a couple of public moments of falling and freezing up while speaking.

McConnell has been a deeply divisive figure in American politics for almost 20 years, so there are some people online who have very little sympathy for the man and his health problems.

This prompted Utah Republican senator Mike Lee to tweet that “no decent person…should mock an 83-year-old’s fall. That was heartbreaking, and the thought of anyone finding it amusing is hard to fathom.”

Alas, poor Mike, he ended up being ratioed and having a readers’ Community Note added to his post, reading: “Mike Lee previously mocked Joe Biden after he accidentally fell.”

For indeed, Lee did publicly mock Joe Biden’s fall on the steps of Air Force One – in a post as recently as July of this year – captioning it: “Why stairs are a threat to humanity.”

.

Lee is the same charmer who made jokes online after a Democratic congresswoman and her husband were shot dead over the summer.

Sure enough, lots of people swarmed in to point out Lee’s, erm, double standard.

Source: Twitter/X/@BasedMikeLee