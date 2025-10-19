Politics mishal husain nigel farage

The 1950s called. They want their attitude to women back from Nigel Farage, but he’s too busy demonstrating it to Mishal Husain

Poke Reporter. Updated October 19th, 2025

It’s highly unlikely that we’re about to shatter anyone’s illusions that Nigel Farage has much respect for women. If anyone out there still thinks he does, please get in touch – we have a bridge to sell you.

During an episode of Bloomberg’s The Mishal Husain Show, Reform UK leader Farage let his misogyny slip under this unaccustomed scrutiny.

“If you were prime minister and …Russian jets entered Nato air space, where do you stand on that __?”

“Got to shoot them down.”

“No questions? Whatever that does, however much that inflames tensions?”

“Listen, Love, you’re trying ever so hard.”

“Russia needs to be taught a lesson?”

“Listen, Love, you’re trying ever so hard. I’m the only person in the world, I think, that stood up in the European Parliament in 2014, and d’you know what I said? There will be a war in Ukraine. It’s coming. I’m the only person that got it right.”

Quite aside from the dubious recollection of what he said in 2014, who still says “Listen, Love” if they aren’t playing the part of an unreconstructed blunt copper in a police procedural set in the 80s?

While Mishal Husain remained admirably composed, others were quite incensed on her behalf.

