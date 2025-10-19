The 1950s called. They want their attitude to women back from Nigel Farage, but he’s too busy demonstrating it to Mishal Husain

Politics mishal husain nigel farage

It’s highly unlikely that we’re about to shatter anyone’s illusions that Nigel Farage has much respect for women. If anyone out there still thinks he does, please get in touch – we have a bridge to sell you.

During an episode of Bloomberg’s The Mishal Husain Show, Reform UK leader Farage let his misogyny slip under this unaccustomed scrutiny.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage backs shooting down Russian planes that enter NATO airspace, following criticism that his views on Moscow could threaten his bid to become prime minister Speaking on The Mishal Husain Show, he also criticized Vladimir Putin as irrational… pic.twitter.com/3uTyrS9Hp4 — Bloomberg (@business) October 17, 2025

“If you were prime minister and …Russian jets entered Nato air space, where do you stand on that __?” “Got to shoot them down.” “No questions? Whatever that does, however much that inflames tensions?” “Listen, Love, you’re trying ever so hard.” “Russia needs to be taught a lesson?” “Listen, Love, you’re trying ever so hard. I’m the only person in the world, I think, that stood up in the European Parliament in 2014, and d’you know what I said? There will be a war in Ukraine. It’s coming. I’m the only person that got it right.”

Quite aside from the dubious recollection of what he said in 2014, who still says “Listen, Love” if they aren’t playing the part of an unreconstructed blunt copper in a police procedural set in the 80s?

While Mishal Husain remained admirably composed, others were quite incensed on her behalf.

"Listen love.." says Nigel Farage to Mishal Husain, someone streets ahead of him intellectually. A little glimpse into the Britain he wants to get back to. pic.twitter.com/xtaQHMyBAP — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 18, 2025

If you’re a woman, you’ve just been shown how Reform will treat your dignity and rights: Mishal Hussain repeatedly addressed by Farage as “love”as he squirms during questioning around the Reform/Russia scandal. He isn’t fit to lead and our country. pic.twitter.com/vUJu4uQSKb — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) October 18, 2025

His cult fans will absolutely love that. Making it acceptable to speak like Bernard Manning is his chief attraction for them. https://t.co/AA2fYO67Zr — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) October 18, 2025

Farage to Mishal Husain "Listen love, you're trying very hard….listen love, you're trying very hard" Vile man. pic.twitter.com/rvGFZmjB0f — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 17, 2025

“Listen love”!? He reveals himself in every interview. He has no respect for women. A disgrace. https://t.co/PYtEwOrfU7 — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) October 18, 2025

Imagine for one moment if this was Kier Starmer calling a female interviewer "love". Indeed, the media would be all over it, this is unforgivable, condescending & mysogynistic language. A true reflection of his poor values, like someone ordering a pint or a Greggs pasty! — Sir; A Fan of Equality (@Dezza61) October 18, 2025

How dare you question my lies and fake patriotism pic.twitter.com/tpv4qIOXTx — darren grimes crusty socks (@ArafatsT) October 18, 2025

Most male politicians have put that kind of cringey patronising sexism behind them. Why not Farage? pic.twitter.com/fn9iBiysE5 — Julian of Julian (@JulianofJulian) October 18, 2025

