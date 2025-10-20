US donald trump magas

An ultra Maga said men who went to the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests had to ‘hand in their man card’ and this A++ response hit the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2025

We weren’t overly familiar with Conservative influencer ‘Gunther Eagleman’ but now we can’t stop thinking about him.

Eagelman – who describes himself as ‘Political Commentator – America First – MAGA – Christian’ on Twitter – took to the social media platform with a message for men attending the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests all the way across America at the weekend.

And, well, it got no end of entirely appropriate and very entertaining responses, most of them about the way he apparently eats a banana.

But none of them – not even all those bananas ones – said it better than this man, man card still intact.

Absolute blooming boom.

Source @AstroTerry