An ultra Maga said men who went to the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests had to ‘hand in their man card’ and this A++ response hit the rest out the park
We weren’t overly familiar with Conservative influencer ‘Gunther Eagleman’ but now we can’t stop thinking about him.
Eagelman – who describes himself as ‘Political Commentator – America First – MAGA – Christian’ on Twitter – took to the social media platform with a message for men attending the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests all the way across America at the weekend.
Any man attending a “No Kings” rally this weekend must hand in his man card.
Those are the rules.
— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2025
And, well, it got no end of entirely appropriate and very entertaining responses, most of them about the way he apparently eats a banana.
This you? pic.twitter.com/1AnXMYpUI8
— Based Chadman (@based_chadman) October 17, 2025
Men who eat bananas like this LOST their man card a long time ago… pic.twitter.com/GDVhPaI7pT
— INFIDEL Fella ☠️ (@ChYph3r) October 17, 2025
— Johan Morris (@JohanMorri89642) October 18, 2025
But none of them – not even all those bananas ones – said it better than this man, man card still intact.
“Man card” I guess that was funny in the 90s.
As a former F-16 fighter pilot and combat veteran, there is nothing more manly than defending your country from fascists and authoritarians. https://t.co/ZhkIc1PGYg
— Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) October 18, 2025
Absolute blooming boom.
READ MORE
A Maga claimed she savagely owned the libs by wearing her favourite hat to a ‘No Kings’ protest and it blew up spectacularly in her face – 14 magnificent takedowns
Source @AstroTerry