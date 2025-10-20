An ultra Maga said men who went to the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests had to ‘hand in their man card’ and this A++ response hit the rest out the park

US donald trump magas

We weren’t overly familiar with Conservative influencer ‘Gunther Eagleman’ but now we can’t stop thinking about him.

Eagelman – who describes himself as ‘Political Commentator – America First – MAGA – Christian’ on Twitter – took to the social media platform with a message for men attending the anti-Trump ‘no kings’ protests all the way across America at the weekend.

Any man attending a “No Kings” rally this weekend must hand in his man card. Those are the rules. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 17, 2025

And, well, it got no end of entirely appropriate and very entertaining responses, most of them about the way he apparently eats a banana.

Men who eat bananas like this LOST their man card a long time ago… pic.twitter.com/GDVhPaI7pT — INFIDEL Fella ‍☠️ (@ChYph3r) October 17, 2025

But none of them – not even all those bananas ones – said it better than this man, man card still intact.

“Man card” I guess that was funny in the 90s. As a former F-16 fighter pilot and combat veteran, there is nothing more manly than defending your country from fascists and authoritarians. https://t.co/ZhkIc1PGYg — Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) October 18, 2025

Absolute blooming boom.

Source @AstroTerry