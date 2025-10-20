A Maga claimed she savagely owned the libs by wearing her favourite hat to a ‘No Kings’ protest and it blew up spectacularly in her face – 14 magnificent takedowns

US magas self-owns

To the historic ‘No Kings’ protests which took place all over America at the weekend in protest at the increasing and frankly terrifying authoritarianism of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

We mention it because of this particular Maga who decided to wear her favourite hat to one particular protest, in Athens, Georgia, in a bid to troll the assembled protestors and ‘own the libs’.

Hey y’all!!! I went to a “No Kings” rally today wearing my MAGA hat in Athens and guess what they said to me…. Absolutely nothing. They didn’t know what to do when the SAVAGE pulled up! IT.

WAS.

AWESOME. & TRUMP 2028 pic.twitter.com/KvcUli8NKh — Tiffany Savage (@patriot_savvy) October 18, 2025

Except it wasn’t the slam-dunk she thought it was and these people surely said it best.

1.

So you went to a peaceful protest, and no one bothered you despite the fact that you were there to provoke them? This is really sort of embarrassing for you… — CatherineFromMA (@Catheri16757657) October 19, 2025

2.

So, they respected your right to free speech and are definitely not violent domestic terrorists? Is that what you’re saying? — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) October 19, 2025

3.

This is why it’s important for parents to give their kids attention. Otherwise they end up as MAGA wanna-be influencers getting ignored on tape. This isn’t “savage,” it’s a cry for help. https://t.co/ToAUZ9cqq6 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) October 19, 2025

4.

She realizes in real time that liberals aren’t as violent as Trump told her lol https://t.co/YDP2Zky3SK — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) October 19, 2025

5.

This was because they could tell you’d already wasted your entire life, and they felt sorry for you. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 19, 2025

6.

7.