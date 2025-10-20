Brits apparently eat two months’ worth of gravy in their lifetime – but are they doing it correctly?

Entertainment comedy etiquette

You may have seen a recent report that says Brits spend two months of their lives eating gravy. Not – we understand – a glorious two months in their twenties working their way through a mountain of roasties, but added up one Sunday dinner or pie and mash at a time.

But do they know how to eat gravy properly? Let’s turn to etiquette expert and host of the hilarious podcast Help, I Sexted my Boss, William Hanson, and comedian Joe Tasker, who expertly follows William’s instructions. Actually, he expertly doesn’t follow William’s instructions.

Well, we’ve learnt a thing or two from that. Things we’ll ignore …but still.

1.

I LOOOVE this collab!!

Gigi6195

2.

I’m from Birmingham. We’ll never do it the high class way.

Brummiedebz

3.

I’m just shocked at putting the gravy first on an empty plate.

Bryan

4.

The look of disappointment.

dogsarecoolerthanpeople

5.

As a Northerner, can we have posh boy locked up for crimes against gravy?

Owen

6.

Northerners are gravy experts I’m sorry @William Hanson.

Berni Inn

7.

There is not enough gravy.

beder

8.

It’s going to be a long class.

Autumn

9.

Poor Mr. Hanson looks so horrified.

Tigersclw

10.

Just realized I’ve been doing the Sunday roast all wrong… apparently, *screaming for gravy* isn’t considered polite?

Amely

11.

I realized after watching his videos I have no etiquette.

heatherkuta02

12.

Hahaha nothing. But just making the life more harder.

Star Omaid

13.

Best duo ever.

Harri

14.

My gravy my rules. I will eat it how I see fit.

Madigger

15.

At this point, I’m just happy if the roast actually makes it to the table without a dramatic meltdown.

Amely

FAO William Hanson.

What’s the point of a pour spout on the gravy jug if you’re going to ladle it?

Julietmahnken166

Source @joetasker Image Screengrab