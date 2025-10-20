US donald trump no kings

14 favourite reactions to Mehdi Hasan absolutely scorching Donald Trump, with a zinger about his wives

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2025

British-born journalist and broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, who is now an American citizen, was one of several high-profile speakers at the No Kings day protest in Washington DC.

He made a passionate nine-minute speech to the crowd, including this expert roast of Donald Trump.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard the joke, but it’s definitely the funniest delivery – and the largest audience.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

There was a follow-up question from Mehdi Hasan.

You can watch the full speech here.

38 brilliant and occasionally NSFW signs from America's enormous No Kings protests

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab