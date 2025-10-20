14 favourite reactions to Mehdi Hasan absolutely scorching Donald Trump, with a zinger about his wives

US donald trump no kings

British-born journalist and broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, who is now an American citizen, was one of several high-profile speakers at the No Kings day protest in Washington DC.

Happening now: Here’s a view of the “No Kings” protest in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/dpKlbJQZoq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 18, 2025

He made a passionate nine-minute speech to the crowd, including this expert roast of Donald Trump.

Hasan: The great irony is of course that Donald Trump is the son of an immigrant. The grandson of an immigrant and married to an immigrant. In fact two of his three wives were immigrants, proving yet again that immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to… pic.twitter.com/E6c4v1loyz — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2025

It’s not the first time we’ve heard the joke, but it’s definitely the funniest delivery – and the largest audience.

1.

BOOM! MEHDI HASAN DROPS THE MIC: "The great irony is Trump is the son of an immigrant, grandson of an immigrant, married to an immigrant… in fact, 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants—proving yet again immigrants will do the jobs even Americans aren’t willing to do." MAGA:… pic.twitter.com/XbbVVhrOW1 — Popular Liberal (@PopularLiberal) October 18, 2025

2.

Mehdi didn’t roast Trump, he turned him into barbecue I really hope Melania was watching, Mehdi. pic.twitter.com/B1xHbkfq4y — Abier (@abierkhatib) October 18, 2025

3.

Nothing makes conservatives angrier than being hit in the face with their contradictions, with a punchline that mocks their dear leader — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) October 19, 2025

4.

5.

No one and I mean NO ONE can give a read like Hasan does..! https://t.co/WCzFLzOmQZ — DÀDDØ (@NavyDreamerCat5) October 19, 2025

6.

Sent this to my Boomer dad who suffers from Fox News brainrot, even he cracked up. Incredible line. — Gabrielle (@xgabrielle818) October 19, 2025

7.

Brutal! But true. — Frenchgreg (@Frenchgreguk) October 19, 2025

8.

9.

Oh, that’s a bullseye. Trump probably spun around on the floor for this while his handlers did a quick edit on the poop jet vid. #NoKingsProtest #Trump #Hasan https://t.co/FIGoUstwko — Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant) October 19, 2025

10.

Ha ha that is a hard fact — rach (@RaachRach) October 18, 2025

11.

Can listen to Mehdi all day, excellent speaker, gifted orator & wonderful journalist.

Wouldn't argue with him though, I'd end up thinking Yorkshire isn't the greatest place to live.

So much respect for the man, he can probably navigate THE Swindon roundabout. — SeaninRoundhay ⚫@seaninroundhay.bsky.social (@seaninroundhay) October 19, 2025

12.

Irony at its finest Even the “anti-immigrant” icon is surrounded by immigrants — Incredible Islam (@Alif_laam_m) October 19, 2025

13.

Oow, that guy needs to think about a career in comedy — US is committing GENOCIDE in Gaza (@hnfsz5) October 18, 2025

14.

There was a follow-up question from Mehdi Hasan.

I mean, am I wrong? https://t.co/Z3HcncoOT6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 18, 2025

You can watch the full speech here.

READ MORE

38 brilliant and occasionally NSFW signs from America’s enormous No Kings protests

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab