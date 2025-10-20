38 brilliant and occasionally NSFW signs from America’s enormous No Kings protests

US no kings signs

On Saturday, US citizens and residents once more took to the streets to protest against the behaviour of the Trump government, which has been acting like a tyrannical monarchy since January.

Dubbed ‘No Kings Day’, it looks like it may have broken US protest attendance records.

Today, 7 million people came out to protest Trump at 2,700 different locations. This is now officially the largest protest in American history. America will not go quietly.pic.twitter.com/0GugThsGFh — Micah (@micah_erfan) October 18, 2025

Trump’s reaction was – bizarrely – to lean right into the idea that he’s the king of America.

Trump posted an AI video of himself wearing a crown and dumping shit from a “King Trump” jet on No Kings protesters. This is where we are as a country. pic.twitter.com/rnzUkJ4C4K — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) October 19, 2025

Many of the protesters carried placards and banners, explaining how they feel about Trump, as well as the purpose of the day. Here are some favourites.

Spotted at No Kings march in the Queen City pic.twitter.com/UjS7fZ6KoE — angry buni (@theangriestbuni) October 18, 2025

The kids are alright pic.twitter.com/Fp15hXD3Eu — Alison Cook (@alisoncook) October 18, 2025

If the cult knew their history there’d be no need for a No Kings Day. pic.twitter.com/xEToZ0XFAQ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) October 18, 2025

Don't drink the fascist Kool Aid! pic.twitter.com/OAOHCPpdTk — William Coffin (@CoffinItUp) October 18, 2025

Best sign I’ve seen in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QEopjiI1lV — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 18, 2025

Tom Mossey served in Iraq and Afghanistan, including under Trump’s first administration. “I didn’t deploy two times for this bullshit” reads his sign at the #NoKings protest in DC. pic.twitter.com/OVrVHS6Zib — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) October 18, 2025

Best NO KINGS DAY sign so far Chattanooga, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/k8JVMvyizF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 18, 2025

A friend in Corvallis, Oregon sent me this one #NoKings pic.twitter.com/mpDml5xU1Y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 18, 2025

Among the many creative signs at today's protests:

"You wanted cheap eggs but got measles instead." pic.twitter.com/LihRzCVmNt — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 18, 2025

My favorite No Kings protest sign. pic.twitter.com/RV8QuxItNW — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 17, 2025

