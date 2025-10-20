People born before 2000 have been sharing the trivial skills they know that nobody uses anymore – 17 talents lost to time
The year 2000 may not feel like that long ago, but the world has changed a lot since then.
Technological advances mean that skills people used to take for granted have now been consigned to the history books. To get a taste of what Millennials and other generations still have a knack for, passiano put this question to r/AskReddit:
‘People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you have that no one uses anymore?’
Here are the top replies…
1.
‘My brain still has about a dozen landline numbers from 1998 locked and loaded. completely useless information taking up the space where I’m supposed to remember why I walked into this room.’
-Embarrassed_Year4720
2.
‘I can make a book cover out of a brown paper bag to protect a text book.’
-could_use_a_snack
3.
‘Cleaning mouse balls when the mouse gets slow and sticky.’
-StarlightWizard
4.
‘Everyone talking about reading a map is correct, but folding the map back is the real talent.’
-graptemys
5.
‘TV slappin. Percussive troubleshooting in general.’
-Confident_Insect_919
6.
‘T9 texting. I could do it while looking away from the phone, talking to you.’
-FatCopsRunning
7.
‘I can sit alone with my thoughts for hours.’
-Accurate-Pilot-5666
8.
‘We used to take classes on using Word and Excel and all its features. We learned ALL the formatting stuff, like how to place a picture without ruining everything.
‘When I was tutoring, my Gen Z students didn’t even know things like centering text for a title.’
-heidismiles
9.
‘Writing in cursive & programming a VCR.’
-TuxAndrew