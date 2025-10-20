US donald trump no kings

Trump posted an unhinged AI video of himself as fighter pilot ‘King Trump’, shit-bombing No Kings Day protesters – 28 outraged clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2025

The second No Kings Day protests, on Saturday, saw around seven million people in more than 2,600 areas right across the USA, marching, listening to speakers, carrying placards, and generally making it clear that they want a democracy – not a monarchy.

The official response thoroughly refuted any accusations that the President of the USA has been acting like an autonomous ruler, rather than the elected head of a democratic nation. Oh, wait …that’s not what it did.

The vice president, newly on Bluesky, posted this.

The White House added some extra racism.

Trump, however, went further. Much further.

What’s this right-wing obsession with cringeworthy AI clips? The only identifiable protester in the video, Democratic commentator Harry Sisson, understandably had questions.

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to object. The online reaction included some that are NSFW.

