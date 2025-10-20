Trump posted an unhinged AI video of himself as fighter pilot ‘King Trump’, shit-bombing No Kings Day protesters – 28 outraged clapbacks

US donald trump no kings

The second No Kings Day protests, on Saturday, saw around seven million people in more than 2,600 areas right across the USA, marching, listening to speakers, carrying placards, and generally making it clear that they want a democracy – not a monarchy.

Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who was THRILLED to see 7 million people participate peacefully in No Kings protests: not just in Blue states, but in red states, and all over the world! A complete rejection of trump's fascism.

Make sure everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/olTp8koEvB — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 19, 2025

The official response thoroughly refuted any accusations that the President of the USA has been acting like an autonomous ruler, rather than the elected head of a democratic nation. Oh, wait …that’s not what it did.

The vice president, newly on Bluesky, posted this.

BREAKING: JD Vance just posted this on Bluesky. Do they have any idea how f*cking weird and pathetic we think they are? pic.twitter.com/nGg5ogTJZA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) October 18, 2025

The White House added some extra racism.

We’re built different. Have a good night, everyone. pic.twitter.com/4WBVxq2Cfe — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 19, 2025

Trump, however, went further. Much further.

Trump posts AI video showing him literally dumping shit on America pic.twitter.com/qZ2ZC6s8EW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025

What’s this right-wing obsession with cringeworthy AI clips? The only identifiable protester in the video, Democratic commentator Harry Sisson, understandably had questions.

Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 19, 2025

Of course, he wasn’t the only one to object. The online reaction included some that are NSFW.

Trump posting a video of himself literally shitting on America is pretty spot on to be honest — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 19, 2025

Hey quick question… is this a normal thing for the president of the United States to post? pic.twitter.com/KG5tvaFca7 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) October 19, 2025

We don’t need a fake video to know he’s dumping shit on America, we see it every day for real. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 19, 2025

I wonder what the Nobel peace prize committee will make of this…… https://t.co/tsbxSx397M — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) October 19, 2025

That Trump and MAGA think this is an appropriate response to #NoKings is precisely why it was held https://t.co/rZKHrc5REI — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) October 19, 2025

Y’all are acting like you’ve never seen a 79 year-old drug addict post AI vids wearing a crown flying a fighter jet dropping sh*t on US citizens at a rally the same week he bitched out the world for not getting Nobel Peace prize & blew up boats so he could joke about it before. — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 19, 2025

If your kid posted this, you’d sit them down for a talk. https://t.co/3wi9EyNTjl — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) October 19, 2025

King Trump taking a shit on America is certainly a message. https://t.co/lUwIP6Xf7k — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 19, 2025

Well. The president is posting more insane AI videos while his shutdown heads into week 4. And 24 million Americans are about to see their health care premiums double or triple. He is unhinged beyond comprehension. https://t.co/P4eZ0o9Aco — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) October 19, 2025

But seriously why would the President post an image on the Internet of airdropping feces on American cities? https://t.co/HFrJIFZaCg — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 19, 2025

You don’t hate how stupid this presidency is enough https://t.co/z5j193sEUP — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) October 19, 2025

I’m old enough to remember when suggesting that some of your opponent’s supporters were “deplorable” was an unforgivably offensive gaffe. Now the president is pretending to pour shit on the half of America who didn’t vote for him. https://t.co/WC3kfWhlFy — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 19, 2025

