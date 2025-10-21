A guy trolled women for the way they sit behind the wheel and was given a driving lesson he’ll never forget

Life men women

Time to take a trip to Twitter – no, stick with us – where @miShumoZA_ went viral with his take on how women sit when they drive a car.

No one, absolutely no one Women when they driving : pic.twitter.com/TYVx4RIcu4 — shums (@miShumoZA_) October 18, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because not only did he get lots of responses like this …

67% of car accidents in the USA are caused by men… maybe driving like that is the secret to have safer roads ‍♀️ — Nikkita (@Lookin_Exotic) October 19, 2025

… and this, from people not really getting where he was coming from …

This is a man driving though — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) October 21, 2025

Bathi you should leave Twitter — shums (@miShumoZA_) October 21, 2025

… but he was also given a driving lesson (see what we’ve done there) he won’t forget. Well, probably.

Woke police here. Most women sit like this because car seats, seat belts and the entire structure of cars are not designed to fit/accommodate the female anatomy. They’re optimized for male body and yes that includes airbags.

But do you know who still gets into more accidents? https://t.co/xibY5cAT3l — IC SAMA (@omidan_Ifemint) October 20, 2025

Because cars aren't designed for women, our legs are shorter so we have to get closer to the paddles, we're also shorter so we have to sit closer and more upright to see over the dashboard. — Georgie Beanie Tunji (@GeorgieBeani) October 20, 2025

Isn’t the major reason for this because cars aren’t really designed with women as the main consumer? https://t.co/hTHKvfG9lf — Saint Clarence of the Dark Skinneded (@clare_igwebuike) October 20, 2025

Almost like the seats, the seatbelts, and the airbags were all designed just for male anatomy — Chelby (@TheChelby) October 20, 2025

Cars are simply not designed for women. Crash test dummies are modeled on the “average male” (about 5’9”, 75 kg) meaning women are 47% more likely to be seriously injured and 17% more likely to die in crashes.

Seatbelts fit poorly on women especially those with breasts, shorter… https://t.co/Dr9CG5JbeF — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) October 21, 2025

We sit like this when we drive because if we sit correctly the seatbelt touches our necks, which can cause a huge accident. But you might ask, "Why don't you adjust it?" because it still touches our necks. — Ella⁷ (@mygunivers) October 20, 2025

The last time I didn’t drive this way I had an accident. https://t.co/7gMrNXpmkU — Nyeleti Ngobeni (@nyeletipromise) October 18, 2025

To conclude …

You were schooled in the quote tweets. Be embarrassed — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) October 21, 2025

Just feminists trying to be woke — shums (@miShumoZA_) October 21, 2025

You’re the one that used women for content and got schooled — Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) October 21, 2025

