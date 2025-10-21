A Maga proudly shared this video of a guy desperate not to touch a Pride flag and was brutally owned into next year

US magas Pride takedowns

Like us, you won’t have come across @OneBadDude_ before. He’s a big Donald Trump fan – plastered all over his Twitter – where he proudly declares ‘@on’t fuck with the USA ‘

You got it, boss!

And we mention him because he went viral with this video of a guy who appears terrified of touching a Pride flag while making a delivery. So much so that he did this.

Bro did not want to touch that flag pic.twitter.com/B7y4gv5oLU — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 17, 2025

And while @OneBadDude_ – surely the very definition of protesting too much – thought it was simply hilarious, the real joy lied in the comebacks that it prompted from all over Twitter.

And we can surely take pride in all of these can’t we?

Masculinity so strong and secure that it crumples upon contact with a rainbow https://t.co/GznlEQJddT — Thorne (@ExistentialEnso) October 18, 2025

conservatism in the US really is just grown ass men acting like 4th graders and hating everyone who isn’t like them https://t.co/7kSJ2tJ0oy — Violet (@HanoCrux) October 18, 2025

homophobic people when they accidentally touch a rainbow flag https://t.co/DJ5ygvj1Mg pic.twitter.com/jurVymVTaQ — jay (@jayhwun) October 19, 2025

disrespecting that flag while wearing those jeans. this is why we need to teach history in schools https://t.co/QZef3rxwYD — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 18, 2025

I enjoy how mentally ill homophobic people are Life is truly hell for these people https://t.co/Os0oKhAsw2 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 18, 2025

