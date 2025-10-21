The low-effort jewellery heist at the Louvre hit the internet sweet spot, and these 27 funny takes are absolutely priceless

News Bluesky crime

Eight priceless pieces of jewellery have been stolen from the Louvre, in what was a surprisingly unsophisticated robbery.

Four thieves carried out the audacious daytime break-in with the help of a truck-mounted mechanical ladder, some power tools, and a couple of mopeds to make their getaway.

French ministers were appalled by the ease with which the 19th-century royal jewels were stolen, but the internet in general – well, they thought it was pretty funny. Especially when photos like this one were released.

Let’s take a look at the funniest responses from Bluesky.

ATTENTION PARENTS: is your child texting about stealing from the Louvre? know the signs: RTFM: robbing the famous museum

LMAO: looting my ass off

LSTCDTS: let's see Tom Cruise do this shit

MLM: Mona Lisa's mine — born miserable (@bornmiserable.bsky.social) October 20, 2025 at 5:56 AM

Robert Langdon walking round the Louvre right now examining symbols for clues and he's like "these ancient graphics represent the duality of sexuality" and they're like that's the toilets rob — Mutable Joe (@mutablejoe.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 6:17 PM

Films: We need to hack a keycard, obtained by seducing one of the guards. We then need to drop in from the skylight after jumping from a plane, and dodge all of the lasers and traps, carefully switching the jewels for fakes that weigh the same to avoid tripping the alarm. Real life: [image or embed] — James O'Malley (@jamesomalley.co.uk) October 19, 2025 at 6:15 PM

I am merely aiding the police in their inquiries, it is simply a way of passing the time for me, and the constables, they are gracious enough to accept my assistance, all unpaid, of course. If you, too, will humor me by joining the other guests in the parlor I would like to share some of my findings [image or embed] — Sexy CHOAM Nomsky costume (@samthielman.com) October 20, 2025 at 2:59 AM

One of my least rational beliefs is that if you pull off a heist without hurting anyone or getting caught within a day, that's your stuff fair and square. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 11:47 PM

international journalists asking the french police why they are having a two hour lunch while the thieves are out there and the police explaining the thieves are likely also french so will also be having a two hour lunch — Mutable Joe (@mutablejoe.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 6:22 PM

looking to fence some crown jewels that belonged to the Bonaparte family. must be located in Central Europe and highly discreet. serious inquiries only — performative male (@milesklee.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 7:00 PM

