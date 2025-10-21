Politics Karoline Leavitt text fail

Karoline Leavitt tried to embarrass a reporter with a text thread screenshot and just humiliated the entire White House instead

Saul Hutson. Updated October 21st, 2025

You’d think the White House Press Secretary would have a respectful and communicative relationship with the press. You’d think wrong.

Karoline Leavitt, who spends most of her days making up excuses for her aging buffoon of a boss, recently took to Twitter to post receipts for an interaction she found unfair. Here she is on her official account, an account that represents the White House, sharing screenshots of her conversations with reporters.

Yep, that’s a “Your mom” joke. That was Leavitt’s official response to a genuine query into the particulars of the Russia-Ukraine war and the role Budapest might play in it.

These are your leaders, America. The people of Twitter were not impressed.

