Karoline Leavitt tried to embarrass a reporter with a text thread screenshot and just humiliated the entire White House instead

Politics Karoline Leavitt text fail

You’d think the White House Press Secretary would have a respectful and communicative relationship with the press. You’d think wrong.

Karoline Leavitt, who spends most of her days making up excuses for her aging buffoon of a boss, recently took to Twitter to post receipts for an interaction she found unfair. Here she is on her official account, an account that represents the White House, sharing screenshots of her conversations with reporters.

For context, S.V. Dáte of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at @svdate’s feed, it reads… https://t.co/NxWn2mdUsa pic.twitter.com/v7owI5N4us — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 20, 2025

Yep, that’s a “Your mom” joke. That was Leavitt’s official response to a genuine query into the particulars of the Russia-Ukraine war and the role Budapest might play in it.

These are your leaders, America. The people of Twitter were not impressed.

1.

Wait, so he asked you a simple question, explained why he was asking it, and you responded like a surly 14-year-old? And then when he asked if you weren’t going to take this seriously, you insulted him a bunch? And then tweeted it out because you think it makes YOU look good? https://t.co/9GU9WBnBvI — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 20, 2025

2.

It’s weird to watch a press secretary post a screenshot of her tantrum on the internet. How embarrassing. https://t.co/cRQ5l7IibN — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 20, 2025

3.

The White House answering questions with “your mom” is embarrassing, actually. https://t.co/qFImJhjSEP pic.twitter.com/V4Qj3dyPOw — Billy Binion (@billybinion) October 20, 2025

4.

Imagine sharing this exchange proudly. https://t.co/y8rlbxhlgE — Lemon Sturgis (@LemonSturgis) October 20, 2025

5.

The “everyone is twelve now” theory is vindicated once more. pic.twitter.com/jl3Br0um1H — Harry (@harry__politics) October 20, 2025

6.

Her point that the Huffington Post writer is no real journalist makes sense when you consider the real journalists around her. Like My Pillow Guy TV, or Benny Johnson who is in the Russian payroll, or Tim Poole or other “citizen journalists who now have White House credentials. — jchiles (@jchiles) October 20, 2025

7.