Politics lies mike johnson

House speaker Mike Johnson just kept a straight face while angrily accusing Democrats of lying to the American people – 16 replies here to eulogize irony

Saul Hutson. Updated October 23rd, 2025

Mike Johnson’s finely honed political strategy of “I know you are, but what am I?” knows no boundaries. He recently dusted it off for a Hall of Fame ironic moment.

As Johnson continues to get all hot and bothered about the government shutdown, he continues to put all of the blame on the Democrats. He’s even zooming in on how Democrats are not being honest with the public.

It is so very rich for someone from the Trump Administration to point fingers at others when it comes to telling the truth to their supporters. Johnson hasn’t given a straight answer since he took his current job and here he is calling out the other side for not acting in good faith.

It doesn’t take the keenest political observer to find fault in Johnson’s logic and the comments came out in droves to point that out.

