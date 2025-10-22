House speaker Mike Johnson just kept a straight face while angrily accusing Democrats of lying to the American people – 16 replies here to eulogize irony

Politics lies mike johnson

Mike Johnson’s finely honed political strategy of “I know you are, but what am I?” knows no boundaries. He recently dusted it off for a Hall of Fame ironic moment.

As Johnson continues to get all hot and bothered about the government shutdown, he continues to put all of the blame on the Democrats. He’s even zooming in on how Democrats are not being honest with the public.

Johnson: They go before cameras incredibly and just lie to the American people. Over and over. It’s a stunning thing to watch pic.twitter.com/vSgFYWA0Av — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2025

It is so very rich for someone from the Trump Administration to point fingers at others when it comes to telling the truth to their supporters. Johnson hasn’t given a straight answer since he took his current job and here he is calling out the other side for not acting in good faith.

It doesn’t take the keenest political observer to find fault in Johnson’s logic and the comments came out in droves to point that out.

The projection from Mike Johnson can be seen in the Andromeda galaxy. pic.twitter.com/ORLanAa6FT — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) October 21, 2025

Mike Johnson is doing some serious Projecting here. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) October 21, 2025

Pot calling the kettle black — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 21, 2025

“I am proud to lie for you, Dear Leader. I will always blame others for what we actually do, Dear Leader.” pic.twitter.com/CxIuKDMhto — MIKDUB (@McDuB126) October 21, 2025

Gaslighting motherfucker. He really thinks everyone is stupid. — Fookin Chookay ️️‍ (@slayergoddess69) October 21, 2025

Lil Kebler Elf is projecting — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 21, 2025

