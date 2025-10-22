US bigots Zohran Mamdani

A right-wing bigot tried to shame NY mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani for picking up food with his fingers, and got scorched by the internet – 17 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 22nd, 2025

It’s looking increasingly likely that Democrat and Socialist, Zohran Mamdani, will be voted in as New York’s mayor. Even Donald Trump seems to think so – although, he’s really not happy about it.

Mamdani recently met with photojournalist Amir Hamja, who posted this image of the would-be mayor enjoying a biryani.

Zohran Mamdani picking up some biryani and rice with his right hand, looking down at his bowl as he does so

He captioned it –

“Dinner with @zohrankmamdani at Kabab king for @nytimes with @priyakrishna.”

Almost inevitably – and we’re only saying almost to allow for the possibility of a slight statistical anomaly – the racists found it, and his method of eating was heavily criticised. Far-right commentator RAW EGG NATIONALIST had an unsurprisingly extreme take on it.

@Babygravy9 Eating with your hands like this should instantly disqualify you from running for office in every single country in the Western world.

If he thinks picking up food with a clean hand should bar someone from office, we’d love to hear his thoughts on electing a 34-times felon who has boasted about sexually assaulting women.

Seth Meyers moving his upturned palms in a 'weighing up' motion.

There was another aspect to @Babygravy9’s comment, and a lot of people picked up on it.

