A right-wing bigot tried to shame NY mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani for picking up food with his fingers, and got scorched by the internet – 17 tasty takedowns
It’s looking increasingly likely that Democrat and Socialist, Zohran Mamdani, will be voted in as New York’s mayor. Even Donald Trump seems to think so – although, he’s really not happy about it.
BREAKING: Trump just told New York to “reject Ugandan communist Zohran Mamdani,” warning the city will “end up with a COMMUNIST mayor.”
He even claimed Mamdani “posed with a terrorist.”
They’re not running a campaign — they’re running a smear war built on fear, lies, and… pic.twitter.com/qybZHUZWLR
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 21, 2025
Mamdani recently met with photojournalist Amir Hamja, who posted this image of the would-be mayor enjoying a biryani.
He captioned it –
“Dinner with @zohrankmamdani at Kabab king for @nytimes with @priyakrishna.”
Almost inevitably – and we’re only saying almost to allow for the possibility of a slight statistical anomaly – the racists found it, and his method of eating was heavily criticised. Far-right commentator RAW EGG NATIONALIST had an unsurprisingly extreme take on it.
If he thinks picking up food with a clean hand should bar someone from office, we’d love to hear his thoughts on electing a 34-times felon who has boasted about sexually assaulting women.
There was another aspect to @Babygravy9’s comment, and a lot of people picked up on it.
1.
ever heard of chicken wings you fucking dipshit
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 21, 2025
2.
What do you eat pizzas, burgers, seafood like lobster and crab with? A fork and knife?
Please.
I don't think people who wipe their behinds with tissue roll only should be giving out cleanliness advice.
— The Chosen Blueprint (@ChosenBlueprint) October 21, 2025
3.
If you want to criticize someone running for office, you can disagree with his aims political actions, basing your opinion on religion, ethnicity or looks is a primitive way if thinking in the year 2025 ANYWHERE in the world!
— (@MunaBushra) October 21, 2025
4.
"I don't know anything about other countries or their culture because I live in an echo chamber of racism"
— The Streaming Consciousness (@NotMerkle) October 21, 2025
5.
And we all eat French fries and candy bars with a fork, right?
— Gregöry (@60Hwrtz) October 20, 2025
6.
These people are so fucking weird literally who cares lmfao https://t.co/OAIEgR3z9o
— Will Fritz (@fritzed_you) October 21, 2025
7.
Do you eat pizza, chicken nuggets, and ribs with a fork?
— Degenerate Liberty ️ (@SammiRaeMurray) October 21, 2025
8.
I love freedom embracing Americans like yourself who want to make it illegal to eat food with your hands.
— Lil Jerry (@subparanalysis) October 21, 2025
9.
— ArielJaren (@ArielJaren9821) October 21, 2025