A guy offered pregnant women some advice that none of them asked for and ‘mansplaining’ doesn’t even begin to cover it

Life men pregnancy takedowns

We’ve featured no end of mansplaining posts on these pages in the past but we’re not sure any of them take the biscuit quite so spectacularly as this.

It’s a guy over on Twitter offering up his entirely uncalled-for advice to pregnant women everywhere.

When you’re pregnant, take care of yourself do your hair, dress well, and feel good. You’re pregnant, not falling apart. — ︎ًLevi (@WittyLevi) October 22, 2025

And when we say it got entirely the responses it deserved, we really, really mean it.

Get pregnant and show them how it’s done sir. https://t.co/31pHlyXnVm — ☆ (@_fwowen) October 22, 2025

Many of you grown men cannot even take proper care of your bodies with your poor hygiene. Keep your nose out of women’s business. — Frannie♀️ (@_Frxnnie) October 22, 2025

Why don’t you share with us some of your pregnancy photos? — Khainza (@Kyozos_Bae) October 22, 2025

You clearly dont understand what and how pregnancy can actually dismantle a woman’s body .. falling apart is ironically an apt description.. some have been known to lose teeth, bones dislocate and relocate, hair can fall off .. As men, let’s sit this one out! — iamjustalffie (@iamjustalffie) October 22, 2025

Tell us how you held it together during your own pregnancy so women can learn. — APOBANGPO (@PurpleNigerian) October 22, 2025

