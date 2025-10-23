A Scottish life coach told people to stop wasting their lives in a pub on a Friday night and basically the whole of Twitter begged to differ

Life life hacks pubs

Not all of us, obviously, but quite a few people reading this will mark the end of the working week by nipping for a drink or two in the pub.

Maybe not as much as you used to given the changes in the way – or the place – many of us work, but it will surely remain a widespread habit for some time to come.

And yet it turns out you are actually wasting your life by hitting the bar on a Friday night. Well, it is according to this Scottish life coach who, it’s fair to say, doesn’t mince his words.

To which the only answer is surely: ‘Isn’t it your round, buddy?’

Each to their own, obviously, and there’s no doubting the chap’s enthusiasm. But it’s fair to say the sentiment didn’t go down entirely well on Twitter. Especially not with these 13 people.

Would you rather sit with your pals and discuss: A) how we can value each other Or B) naming random premier league players from 2006 whilst sinking pints …Henrique Hilario. https://t.co/Rf7JAi88De — Jake (@JakeTS_) October 22, 2025

I have zero issues with anyone who’s sober – more power to you. But the people who bleat on about it as if they’re superior are utter wankers. Get off your high horse. https://t.co/4ryO1f9oWc — Billy (@bafmcc) October 22, 2025

Don’t spend your time in the pub with your mates, spend your time in your car talking to your mobile phone — wellyousaythat© (@wellyousaythatt) October 23, 2025

The internet’s been a great invention, but the amount of massive fucken gimps it’s created is really hurting its reputation. https://t.co/Yr2QOXX7tg — SCOTTBOY (@Scottboy1983) October 22, 2025

I’d love to see this guy in 20 years when he’s a miserable old bastard with no mates because he was a pure wanker in his “prime” and nobody ended up wanting fuck all to do with him — mick_kavanagh83 (@MickKavanagh83) October 22, 2025

Got some fucking stories to last a lifetime from me and my pals 20s, but after listening to this guy I really should’ve just stayed in and ate a salad https://t.co/DpknTj5kgi — Stooie Walker (@stooiewalker) October 23, 2025

