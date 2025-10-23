Celebrity mike graham reece dinsdale Sport

People have been taking sweet revenge after Mike Graham was ‘suspended’ over that Facebook post and no-one did it better than Reece Dinsdale

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Mike Graham, who has reportedly been suspended from Talk TV following the outrage that greeted the social media post that briefly appeared on his Facebook page.

Graham said his account had been hacked and quickly deleted the message, a hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ that suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’.

The concrete grower no longer presenting his Talk TV breakfast show but it remains to be seen how long that will last and when/if he will be back, with no official confirmation that he’s actually been given the sack.

Graham’s never been overly interested in making friends on social media, as you might imagine, so there were plenty of people around enjoying his absence from the airwaves, however long it lasts.

But surely the finest of final words went to actor Reece Dinsdale, who we will always fondly remember from the fabulous Home to Roost with John Thaw but who you might also know from Threads, ID, Emmerdale and a whole lot of other TV and films.

It all stared when Graham took aim at Green Party leader Zack Polanski (we did say he wasn’t interested in making friends).

It caught the eye of Dinsdale …

… to which Graham replied.

Last word, obviously, to Dinsdale.

Ice cold burn.

And finally …

