People have been taking sweet revenge after Mike Graham was ‘suspended’ over that Facebook post and no-one did it better than Reece Dinsdale

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Mike Graham, who has reportedly been suspended from Talk TV following the outrage that greeted the social media post that briefly appeared on his Facebook page.

Graham said his account had been hacked and quickly deleted the message, a hateful diatribe about ‘multicultural bollocks’ that suggested we were ‘surrounded by non-white people’ who should ‘just f*ck off’.

On Sunday night my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge. It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don’t share. As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security… — Mike Graham (@Iromg) October 20, 2025

The concrete grower no longer presenting his Talk TV breakfast show but it remains to be seen how long that will last and when/if he will be back, with no official confirmation that he’s actually been given the sack.

Graham’s never been overly interested in making friends on social media, as you might imagine, so there were plenty of people around enjoying his absence from the airwaves, however long it lasts.

Let’s see if he can grow himself a new job https://t.co/KK5PReO670 — Oisín (@OisinMul_) October 22, 2025

Congratulations to Mike Graham for managing to get sacked for being too obnoxious even for TalkTV, who famously employ only the most grotesque dregs of society anyway. pic.twitter.com/94fjQWILA3 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 22, 2025

But surely the finest of final words went to actor Reece Dinsdale, who we will always fondly remember from the fabulous Home to Roost with John Thaw but who you might also know from Threads, ID, Emmerdale and a whole lot of other TV and films.

It all stared when Graham took aim at Green Party leader Zack Polanski (we did say he wasn’t interested in making friends).

Why would anyone take this numpty @ZackPolanski seriously. He used to hypnotise women to convince them their breasts could be bigger. Utter plank @TheGreenParty #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/hH796OBwAT — Mike Graham (@Iromg) October 9, 2025

It caught the eye of Dinsdale …

Says the man who said you can grow concrete. ‍♂️ https://t.co/j5k5steDzy — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 9, 2025

… to which Graham replied.

Last word, obviously, to Dinsdale.

He had a pop at me last week with ‘Actor. Seriously?’

Well, at least one of us is presently working in our chosen profession.

Deepest sympathies, @Iromg https://t.co/HNlLQoRmuR — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 22, 2025

Ice cold burn.

I do love karma — Gericherri Slava Ukraini (@Gericherri) October 22, 2025

Ain’t it grand. — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 22, 2025

He who laughs last, etc etc I think it’s fair to say that Michael’s chickens have come Home To Roost, Reece — Sausage (@SausageSpice) October 22, 2025

And finally …

I hear Mike Graham has some other job offers knocking around. Nothing concrete mind. — Lord Protector Will Wartsandall (@LewensWill) October 22, 2025

