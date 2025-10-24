A Swede posted a picture of how much cheese an average American eats and the whole of France replied as one

US cheese France

A Swedish woman went viral on Twitter when she shared a picture of just how much cheese the average American eats in a year.

Now we presumed it would be quite a lot, but we had no idea quite how much.

This is ninety pounds of cheese. The average American eats this much cheese every day. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/OwIMzREoSj — Klara (@klara_sjo) October 23, 2025

It prompted all sorts of funny replies as you might imagine, some more predictable than others.

The average American does NOT eat NINETY POUNDS OF CHEESE every day – that’s nonsense – and it isn’t even good comedy – BUT some who have IQs near sea level will believe this silliness, some Aoc types will say this much cheese in a day is why Americans are so fat, a DNC Senator… — Cal Murphy aka anothermagauser – Am Yisroel Chai (@AnotherMagaUser) October 23, 2025

You’d be much more agreeable if you ate 90lbs of cheese like most of your people. — Klara (@klara_sjo) October 23, 2025

To be fair, it’s an average. Most people aren’t eating this much cheese. It’s really me and a few other guys holding the average up. — Cornpop (@CornpopOfficial) October 23, 2025

Surely, you mean every YEAR. — Regency (@CS4846) October 23, 2025

But one particular theme emerged, involving one particular country. And if we hadn’t already told you in the headline we reckon you’d still be able to guess.

Im French, and I can’t see any cheese in that photo https://t.co/LXUVHKRcMC — François Valentin (@Valen10Francois) October 23, 2025

That’s soap bars, not cheese.

Cheese looks more like pic.twitter.com/EfxNymBwms — Fab Camilla (@CamillaFab) October 23, 2025

Hi, Frenchman here That’s not cheese. https://t.co/SBj27hW7Hp — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) October 23, 2025

Long live French cheese Real cheese Not blocks of granite https://t.co/PsC8KPxzkv pic.twitter.com/C6ZLVU1OQp — Histoire de France (@HistoiredeFran7) October 23, 2025

That’s not cheese. This is cheese ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/US8cVVg0JU — Tonton Alberto (@RostatAlberto) October 23, 2025

90lbs of cheese? That’s totally crackers.

