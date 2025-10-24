US cheese France

A Swede posted a picture of how much cheese an average American eats and the whole of France replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

A Swedish woman went viral on Twitter when she shared a picture of just how much cheese the average American eats in a year.

Now we presumed it would be quite a lot, but we had no idea quite how much.

It prompted all sorts of funny replies as you might imagine, some more predictable than others.

But one particular theme emerged, involving one particular country. And if we hadn’t already told you in the headline we reckon you’d still be able to guess.

90lbs of cheese? That’s totally crackers.

Source @klara_sjo