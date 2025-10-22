Never can a single angry neighbour’s note about a parked car have spread so much unintentional joy

Pics angry self-owns

We’ve occasionally been tempted to leave a note on someone’s badly parked car but we’ve never actually done it because it won’t make the immediate situation any better and chances are it’ll only make it worse.

The person who left this note obviously had no hesitation, although it’s fair to say they should probably have thought twice, shared by @AlBuffalo2nite over on Twitter.

Make that three times. Because … look.

So I guess I parked too close to my neighbor's house this morning… pic.twitter.com/1nL90H5tnP — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) October 19, 2025

And these people surely said best.

I thought you guys would enjoy that word toad as “toad” — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) October 19, 2025

I bet, based on the note, you parked to clothes two a teecher. — Red Head Warrior (@BootsieMac2) October 19, 2025

This would be me. pic.twitter.com/at0uF1rJ2z — ☀️Colorado Girl in Ohio ☀️ (@ColoradoOhio) October 19, 2025

I toad you… don’t have me loose control! — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) October 20, 2025

Someone needs hooked on phonics — TheFakenews (@JUZOBI110406) October 19, 2025

Sounds like witchcraft to me. — Джим Робинсон (@528i) October 19, 2025

I swear if it weren’t for the shootings there’d be no proof of schools in America. — Phrazzled Pharmacist ‍⚕️ (@carbsarededevil) October 21, 2025

Ooof – that last one. Too much?

I WILL HAVE YOU TOAD https://t.co/Lv0gqUy9yz — I Pray for the Carbz…From Day to Day (@sissythatpatch) October 20, 2025

