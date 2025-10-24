‘Dear Brits, what makes you feel posh?’ – 23 simple things that will make you feel like you belong in Buckingham Palace

Life posh r/AskABrit

Despite coming from a country that has produced a long-established monarchy, Downton Abby and John Lewis, few of us ever get to feel like we’re genuinely fancy people. Thanks, entrenched British class system.

However, there are some ways you can feel like the King or Queen of England (the old one, sorry Camilla) without a marrying a prince or becoming very rich. They’ve chatting about this on the AskaBrit subreddit after user National-Actuary-547 posed this question:

Dear Brits, what makes you feel posh?

And the serfs and peasants of the land chipped in with the things that elevate them beyond their lowly positions:

1.

‘Doing a big food shop in M&S.’

–asymmetricears

2.

‘Cutting sandwiches on the diagonal.’

–landwomble

3.

‘Pouring a can of lager into a glass instead of drinking it out the can.’

–VodkaMargarine

4.

‘I work in Bath and I feel a bit fancy pants when I go into the city centre!’

–NurseAbbers

5.

‘Knowing how to spell ‘lose’.’

–ProfessorChaos213

6.

‘Buying Lurpak and not even checking to see if it’s on special offer.’

–Sharklaar

7.

‘Inheriting furniture rather than buying it.’

–Alert-Painting1164

8.

‘Matching bra and pants.’

–PinkElanor

9.

‘Ferrero Rocher. We only got it as gifts at Christmas from middle class acquaintances. And the ads were always some fancy chick in a gown at an event taking one off the top of a giant pyramid of them. Seemed very decadent.’

–Moppy6686

10.

‘Making tea made with loose tea.’

–Indignant_Woodlouse

11.

‘Going large on a Charlie Bigham.’

–WinkyNurdo

12.

‘Americans.’

–nasted