Politics nigel farage Wales

Nigel Farage tried to put his bravest face on the latest Reform UK defeat and was mocked into next week

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

Spare a thought – only kidding – for Nigel Farage, who was super excited about Reform UK winning the by-election in Caerphilly …

… only to be undone by a stunning win for Plaid Cymru.

So Farage’s band of MPs remains at five at the time of going to press, with Lee Anderson’s role as chief whip still basically nothing more than administrator of a group WhatsApp chat.

The Reform UK leader was doing this best to put a brave face on it, declaring that he knew all along exactly how many voters his party would get. Only problem was, it wasn’t enough to actually win.

Still, if anyone knows about failing to win a seat in the House of Commons, then it’s surely Nigel ‘eight elections’ Farage.

And it’s fair to say sympathy wasn’t just in short supply. It was entirely absent.

