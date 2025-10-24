Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
The good news is – it’s Friday. The bad news is …well, the news. Just about all of it. Happily, you can take a dip in calmer waters with our weekly round-up of the funny things that grabbed our attention since the last one.
If you spot a new person that makes you laugh, maybe give them a follow.
1.
It well may be that there are better things in life than coffee, but coffee helps me get over the fact that I don't have any of them.
— Forward March (@RunOldMan) October 21, 2025
2.
Nothing triggers my memory of what I need from the store quite like driving home away from the store.
— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 20, 2025
3.
I can’t wait for bedtime so I can remember all the things I forgot to do today.
— Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) October 22, 2025
4.
“Mum, I’ve got food tech tomorrow” #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/fyr6KBnK4f
— Sam (@samanthakeyse) October 22, 2025
5.
Whoa momma that's a compound fracture pic.twitter.com/VAzQp33QhT
— dink (@stupidtrashboy) October 17, 2025
6.
Serious talk at the office of replacing me with a one of those fainting goats.
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) October 22, 2025
7.
I think I’ve found my new stage name pic.twitter.com/7ShexvyREB
— Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 21, 2025
8.
If I’m walking on a sidewalk late at night and see an elderly woman walking towards me, I’m switching to the other side of the road because I’ve seen horror movies.
— Jerry Lock (@jlock17) October 23, 2025
9.
Now I’m at the French lesson where we discuss emails about coworker promotions. pic.twitter.com/IAsHKhtKfP
— The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) October 21, 2025
10.
Sharepoint running off with the document I just saved that I’ll never see again pic.twitter.com/tVBpbAYSx9
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) October 20, 2025
11.
When your electric toothbrush dies, it becomes a regular toothbrush. Don’t freak out. Just calm down and remember your training.
— Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) October 23, 2025
12.
Sorry I forgot what you told me, but in my defense I wasn't listening
— Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) October 23, 2025