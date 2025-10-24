Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

The good news is – it’s Friday. The bad news is …well, the news. Just about all of it. Happily, you can take a dip in calmer waters with our weekly round-up of the funny things that grabbed our attention since the last one.

If you spot a new person that makes you laugh, maybe give them a follow.

1.

It well may be that there are better things in life than coffee, but coffee helps me get over the fact that I don't have any of them. — Forward March (@RunOldMan) October 21, 2025

2.

Nothing triggers my memory of what I need from the store quite like driving home away from the store. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 20, 2025

3.

I can’t wait for bedtime so I can remember all the things I forgot to do today. — Not Today Eric (@NotTodayEric) October 22, 2025

4.

5.

Whoa momma that's a compound fracture pic.twitter.com/VAzQp33QhT — dink (@stupidtrashboy) October 17, 2025

6.

Serious talk at the office of replacing me with a one of those fainting goats. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) October 22, 2025

7.

I think I’ve found my new stage name pic.twitter.com/7ShexvyREB — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) October 21, 2025

8.

If I’m walking on a sidewalk late at night and see an elderly woman walking towards me, I’m switching to the other side of the road because I’ve seen horror movies. — Jerry Lock (@jlock17) October 23, 2025

9.

Now I’m at the French lesson where we discuss emails about coworker promotions. pic.twitter.com/IAsHKhtKfP — The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) October 21, 2025

10.

Sharepoint running off with the document I just saved that I’ll never see again pic.twitter.com/tVBpbAYSx9 — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) October 20, 2025

11.

When your electric toothbrush dies, it becomes a regular toothbrush. Don’t freak out. Just calm down and remember your training. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) October 23, 2025

12.