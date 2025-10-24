Trump tried to shut down a reporter whose question he didn’t like and her A++ response should be a lesson for White House correspondents everywhere
Donald Trump prides himself on taking more questions than any other American president – ever!
Except he only likes taking questions that he wants to answer, from journalists who he wants to speak to.
And in the rare event when a proper journalist gets to ask a proper question – especially when the person asking it is a woman – then it’s not entirely uncommon for him to respond like this.
And we mention it because the journalist’s A++ response – her name is Ebony McMorris by the way – had everyone cheering (well, not Magas, obviously).
Trump: “Quiet! You’re really obnoxious.”
Reporter: “I’m not obnoxious, I’m trying to ask a question.”
Trump: “You’re really obnoxious. I’m not going to talk to you”pic.twitter.com/X3uy9i2nQR
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 23, 2025
Boom!
A lesson for White House correspondents everywhere, surely?
He’s more and more belligerent and aggressive. I think he’s entered the phase of dementia where the patient starts spitting out expletives and throwing things.
— Doug Borton (@BortonDoug) October 23, 2025
Trump calling someone obnoxious is like a foghorn complaining about the wind being too loud. How can anyone be proud that this is their president? What a whiny fucking crybaby.
— Sassy GenX (@sassygenx) October 23, 2025
He hates when women speak except when it’s to praise him. https://t.co/0pVmkoxpCP
— rayninonme (@rayninonme) October 24, 2025
— Nick Chrysanthakopoulos (@NickChrysantha1) October 24, 2025
— JL (@Pharmspice) October 23, 2025
Of course he won’t talk to you, he’s twelve https://t.co/LcPUxSNagk
— Exray (@slimyp3t) October 24, 2025
This reporter should have then said…”well Mr President…with all due respect, and I mean WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, you’re an asshole! “
— Goofy ☠️ (@goofy1148) October 23, 2025
Why does he take so much pleasure in acting like a complete dick?
— David Morgan (@DavidMorganzz) October 23, 2025
Talking of Magas, here’s how they viewed the exchange when it first went viral last month.
LMFAO! Trump just ended this reporter’s CAREER
REPORTER: *Yelling and interrupting*
TRUMP: “QUIET. You’re REALLY obnoxious.”
REPORTER: “I’m not obnoxious, I’m trying to ask you…”
TRUMP: “You’re REALLY obnoxious.”
REPORTER: *Keeps talking*
TRUMP: “OK. OK. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/pUl6OX5YTU
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025
Poor Maga snowflakes.
