Trump tried to shut down a reporter whose question he didn’t like and her A++ response should be a lesson for White House correspondents everywhere

Donald Trump prides himself on taking more questions than any other American president – ever!

Except he only likes taking questions that he wants to answer, from journalists who he wants to speak to.

And in the rare event when a proper journalist gets to ask a proper question – especially when the person asking it is a woman – then it’s not entirely uncommon for him to respond like this.

And we mention it because the journalist’s A++ response – her name is Ebony McMorris by the way – had everyone cheering (well, not Magas, obviously).

Trump: “Quiet! You’re really obnoxious.” Reporter: “I’m not obnoxious, I’m trying to ask a question.” Trump: “You’re really obnoxious. I’m not going to talk to you”pic.twitter.com/X3uy9i2nQR — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) October 23, 2025

Boom!

A lesson for White House correspondents everywhere, surely?

He’s more and more belligerent and aggressive. I think he’s entered the phase of dementia where the patient starts spitting out expletives and throwing things. — Doug Borton (@BortonDoug) October 23, 2025

Trump calling someone obnoxious is like a foghorn complaining about the wind being too loud. How can anyone be proud that this is their president? What a whiny fucking crybaby. — Sassy GenX (@sassygenx) October 23, 2025

He hates when women speak except when it’s to praise him. https://t.co/0pVmkoxpCP — rayninonme (@rayninonme) October 24, 2025

Of course he won’t talk to you, he’s twelve https://t.co/LcPUxSNagk — Exray (@slimyp3t) October 24, 2025

This reporter should have then said…”well Mr President…with all due respect, and I mean WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, you’re an asshole! “ — Goofy ‍☠️ (@goofy1148) October 23, 2025

Why does he take so much pleasure in acting like a complete dick? — David Morgan (@DavidMorganzz) October 23, 2025

Talking of Magas, here’s how they viewed the exchange when it first went viral last month.

LMFAO! Trump just ended this reporter’s CAREER REPORTER: *Yelling and interrupting* TRUMP: “QUIET. You’re REALLY obnoxious.” REPORTER: “I’m not obnoxious, I’m trying to ask you…” TRUMP: “You’re REALLY obnoxious.” REPORTER: *Keeps talking* TRUMP: “OK. OK. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/pUl6OX5YTU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 19, 2025

Poor Maga snowflakes.

