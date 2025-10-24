US donald trump white house

Trump tried to shut down a reporter whose question he didn’t like and her A++ response should be a lesson for White House correspondents everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

Donald Trump prides himself on taking more questions than any other American president – ever!

Except he only likes taking questions that he wants to answer, from journalists who he wants to speak to.

And in the rare event when a proper journalist gets to ask a proper question – especially when the person asking it is a woman – then it’s not entirely uncommon for him to respond like this.

And we mention it because the journalist’s A++ response – her name is Ebony McMorris by the way – had everyone cheering (well, not Magas, obviously).

Boom!

A lesson for White House correspondents everywhere, surely?

Talking of Magas, here’s how they viewed the exchange when it first went viral last month.

Poor Maga snowflakes.

