US donald trump France

A French reporter with – gasp! – a French accent asked Donald Trump a question and his response totally nailed how his White House operates right now

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2025

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been taking question from the various members of the press that he’s still prepared to speak to these days.

And they included this particular reporter from France who had a question for the President about the Middle East.

Not the first time he’s done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And talking of women reporters …

Pass the sick bucket, please.

And because the French are always welcome on these pages, last word to this ami.

READ MORE

An Aussie woman reporter dared answer back to Donald Trump and he threw his toys all the way out into the Pacific

Source @Acyn