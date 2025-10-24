A French reporter with – gasp! – a French accent asked Donald Trump a question and his response totally nailed how his White House operates right now

US donald trump France

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has been taking question from the various members of the press that he’s still prepared to speak to these days.

And they included this particular reporter from France who had a question for the President about the Middle East.

Reporter: Yesteday, there was a vote on annexing the West Bank… do you see that as a challenge to your peace accords? Trump to Bondi: Can you answer that? I cannot understand a word she is saying. Where are you from? Reporter: France Trump: Beautiful accent but we can’t… pic.twitter.com/AtpIANKX4f — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

Not the first time he’s done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

Reporter: You have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognize Taliban? Trump: It’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent. The only problem is I can’t understand a word you’re saying, but. But I just say this. Good luck. Live in peace. pic.twitter.com/lWyq4fuplm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 5, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

She speaks better English than the first lady. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) October 23, 2025

2.

He’s so fucking rude… a boor, a crass idiot.

Does he talk like that to Melania? Because her accented English isn’t any better than the reporter’s.

And why would that be in the AG’s wheelhouse?? — Jazzmom 2.0 (@AJazzmom98) October 23, 2025

3.

He obviously understood her, he was being a dick! — JeanTheBean (she/her)️‍ (@luvredsox13) October 23, 2025

4.

How does he understand Melania? — Peg (@almost42) October 23, 2025

5.

What a stupid xenophobic fuck! He couldn’t understand her? Her accent was just as clear as his wife’s. Lately, he’s been doing this to women reporters, pretending that he can’t hear or understand them, then questioning their validity while being condescending to them. — Down bad (@PurrringInMyLap) October 24, 2025

6.

Her English is perfect. And clearly understood. He understood, he just didn’t want to answer the question, very rude. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) October 23, 2025

7.

He’s such a fucking pig

Anyone with half a functioning brain can understand the reporter, he’s just a racist rude prick https://t.co/ovViaq4Bk5 — Yeh‍☠️Nah (@ToMyPirateShip) October 24, 2025

8.

He really believes he’s Tony Soprano. “Don’t worry about the West Bank.” What a damn thug. And he’s gotta have Bondi tell him what the hell is going on. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) October 23, 2025

9.

It doesn’t matter what nationality these reporters are, trump is so condescending to women reporters. Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/Hr0K9yItTc — PodcastGuy (@PodcastGuy3) October 24, 2025

And talking of women reporters …

Trump calls on a woman reporter: “Yes, red hair. Beautiful red hair. Who are you with?” pic.twitter.com/TpzHD8rq8f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2025

Pass the sick bucket, please.

And because the French are always welcome on these pages, last word to this ami.

Le moment où Trump affirme ne pas comprendre une question à cause de l’accent français de la journaliste. Et évidemment cela n’a rien à voir avec le fait que la journaliste posait une question gênante pour lui pic.twitter.com/duTz56q8vp — William Reymond (@WilliamReymond) October 23, 2025

