‘What do you give zero f**ks about?’ – 17 things people would dearly love to launch into the sun

Life is full of pressing concerns that demand our attention. But on the flip side, there are lots of things people simply don’t care about.

If this sounds relatable, you’re not alone. It turns out that plenty of people are disenfranchised with many aspects of modern life. And we know this because igiamfiona put the following blunt question to r/AskReddit:

‘What do you give zero fucks about?’

If you care, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Literally everything. I have 1 fuck left and I am hanging on to it.’

-fr33lancr

2.

‘Taylor Swift’s dating life.’

-supervillaindsgnr

3.

‘If the sex ain’t involving me, and is between consenting adults, I really don’t care what you got going on. Your jollies are yours as long as they are not causing non-consensual harm. Honestly, even complicated relationship dynamics too. Long as ya’ll ain’t cheatin’ within the bounds of your relationships go nuts baby.’

-DesignerCorner3322

4.

‘The royal family. Why would I, or anyone, give a fuck?’

-lithiumpyrite

5.

‘AI music. Please go away.’

-alexsings

6.

‘Any YouTuber on a space outside of YouTube. Like Mr beast, and that speed guy’

-ImNotYourBuddyGuyy

7.

‘Making my bed. I’m just going to get back in it in 16 hours. It’s the most pointless chore in the world’

-JessKessYan

8.

‘Linkedin and the useless type of networking that essentially just boils down to social media with marketing language and a cringe fake enthusiasm.’

-innovatedname

9.