What is the most ‘mum’ thing your mum does? – 22 infuriatingly maternal habit that we love them for anyway

Life r/AskUK

Despite the fact that we are, technically at least, adults by the time we’re 18 years old, our mums, or the mum-like figures in our lives, struggle to let go of the idea that we’re tiny little babies who are completely incapable and need their help.

They’ve been discussing this annoying/heartwarming* (delete as applicable) phenomenon on the AskUK subreddit after user celabro019 posted this:

What is the most ‘mum’ thing your mum does? Just got off the phone with mine. Called her on a withheld number (for an unrelated reason), she picked up. Proceeded to ask me, validly, why the number was withheld. Then we proceeded to waste five minutes having the most pointless argument on the fact my number was withheld, what the point of it was, why I did it with her, why it worked when she’s a contact, etc. By the time we wrapped that up, I’d forgotten why I called her. She then had a go at me for wasting her time. Love my mum.

And lots of people chimed in with the ways on which their mum is the mummiest mum of all.

1.

‘Mine rings me first thing in the morning when it’s cold to tell me to wrap up. I’m 36.’

–iceblnklck

2.

‘Mine asked me to send a congratulations card to the son of their neighbours who had got into lycée (fancy college in France). I’ve never met the neighbours or their child.’

–Dollymixtures64

3.

‘My mum is the one at family meals at restaurants who will call out the food the waiter brings, but louder.

Like the waiter will be like ‘medium rare rump’ and my mum will go ‘MEDIUM RARE RUMP’.’

4.

‘My mum does this but gives our names out… ‘Medium rare rump is for Stella…’, ‘The pork is for Billy’. I love her but the cringe is real.’

–sophRF

5.

‘My MIL once phoned me to say that her son/my husband had a cold. She then asked me if he was wearing warm enough pants and a vest when he went to work (in an office) because men don’t know that’s where warmth starts, men just don’t get practical things like that and have to be told… apparently.

I told her that if he still didn’t know how to dress himself at 45 clearly she failed at her job years ago and as such she could ring him and ask him about his underwear. She didn’t. And we have never discussed his pants again.’

6.

‘Mine rings me when I’m driving. I pull over, ring her back. She says ‘Are you driving?’. I say ‘I was, but I pulled over to ring you back’. She says ‘Oh, don’t worry, I just wondered if you were driving.”

–ExoticPlankton8287

7.

‘My mum seemingly always has her phone in her hand. But God forbid I ring her – she never fucking picks up.’

–MrReadilyUnready

8.

‘My mother has been divorced for 15 years. For the past 15+ years she points to a bloke on the TV that she fancies and goes ‘How would you like him to be your new dad?’. It’s anyone from Axel Rose to Idris Elba.’

–lunaj1999

9.

‘The most mum thing my mum ever did was when she first got a mobile phone. Her first text to me was: Idontknowhowtoleaveaspace.’

–Embarrassed-Soil-834

10.

‘My mum only knows how to cook for 12 despite being only a family of four. My brother and I no longer live at home so the neighbours get fed instead. They’ve not ordered an Indian in years because of it.

Every time we go back home, we leave with a number of containers filled with food. Truly blessed.’

–wildOldcheesecake

11.

‘In the days before ticket barriers, my mum would always walk me and my siblings to the train. She would then stand outside the window and side shuffle to make us think the train was moving.

We would all roll our eyes, but in hindsight it was so fucking funny and one of the things I miss most about her now.’

–Huge-Brick-3495

12.

‘Still stays up late when I go out – I haven’t lived with her for 14 years!’

–No_Reception_2626