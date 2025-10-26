Seems like a good time to rewatch this hilarious attempt at a creepy nun make-up tutorial, made after some ‘special treats’

Entertainment comedy halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and people will be meticulously planning their costumes. One popular port of call is YouTube, where many a make-up tutorial can be found, allowing Karen from H.R. to become Morticia Addams or Pete from accounts to pull off a convincing Beetlejuice.

Back in 2018, Twitter user, Alexandria, found this pretty creepy and hilarious zombie nun instructional video and shared her favourite bit.

This is what happens when you run into a problem with fake blood while stoned.

please watch this I’m fucking crying pic.twitter.com/pdSU2fhyV0 — alexandria (@alexandriiiiia) October 17, 2018

The comedy make-up artist, known as Brandi TV, claims to record many of her tutorials after using mood-altering substances. We suspect that’s just part of the comedy, to be honest.

Me constantly making bad decisions https://t.co/Z2z0t3FxUM — Andrew Legendz (@AndrewLegendz) October 18, 2018

i've watched this like 25 times and i lose it every time https://t.co/i7ZomduUkk — sam (@samjunipero) October 23, 2018

I’ve seen this vid and her Pennywise video, idk why but she has me so weak, like she could honestly insult me and I’d be laughing uncontrollably idk what it is — (@Jordansdfg2) October 24, 2018

Dead @ “okay well that looks nice and realistic” lmaooo https://t.co/ajDazYMUYL — Sharon’s Only (@Ceddy_Racks) October 19, 2018

It’s spooky season time to bring this gem back. https://t.co/UAV5JCjyee — AleAlejandrox (@AlexxxSimental) October 12, 2019

We used to be a proper country https://t.co/vFXyMAPLeZ — Ooze ✨ (@Uzmaniaaa) January 20, 2024

this is the funniest video I have ever seen https://t.co/rtmZXpcpVX — lalarisst (@lalarisst) October 19, 2018

You can watch the full hilarious tutorial here.

