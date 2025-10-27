Joanne the Sumatran Tiger is proof that they may be enormous, but they’re still just cats

Animals tigers

As any cat owner knows, our little feline friends can’t resist a cardboard box. It’s often the box that contained the fantastic bed, scratchpost or toy that you bought them – which they’ll ignore.

A video posted on TikTok by Phoenix Zoo in Arizona made it clear that even our much, much bigger feline friends feel that same irresistible draw.

@phoenixzoo If I fits, I sits This silly moment of Joanne, a 15-year-old female Sumatran tiger, was captured while she was cooling off in her night house! : Alyssa, Senior Keeper – Carnivores ♬ original sound – Phoenix Zoo

Joanne, a 15-year-old Sumatran Tiger – yes, she’s actually called Joanne – clearly loves what’s left of her cardboard box, and TikTok users loved seeing her play with it.

1.

I can see why our ancestors saw big cats and were like yeah I’m gonna need a domesticated version of that.

Madid

2.

I love that cats are just cats no matter the font.

Lana Nab

3.

Literally this tiger is so big and powerful and it’s just acting orange as hell.

xandra

4.

The most dangerous animal on the planet.

emily janaé

5.

I foolishly want to cuddle with a tiger sooooo badly.

Jess

6.

The funniest part for me is that her name is Joanne.

Tatiana G

7.

So you’re telling me if I run into a tiger in the wild just give it a box …..got it.

Nerd4Life

8.

LOOK AT HER MURDER MITTENS.

Kasey

9.

domesticated cats share 95% of its DNA with tigers and it shows.

Haycoat Art

10.

Guess my cat is a small toger after all.

Beth Ponti

11.

I had no idea Amazon delivered tigers. Please share the link.

Tamalynn

hazywife shared concerns.

I still hate seeing big cats in captivity but it’s obvious that those in charge of her are doing something right.



