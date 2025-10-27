US kamala harris Laura Kuenssberg

Kamala Harris’s spellbinding shutdown of Laura Kuenssberg was both impeccably courteous and totally devastating at the same time

John Plunkett. Updated October 27th, 2025

Laura Kuenssberg has been off interviewing Kamala Harris and it appears – unlike with Boris Johnson – she didn’t accidentally email her the questions in advance.

We mention it because of one particular exchange which went viral after the BBC presenter interrupted the one-time presidential wannabe and it’s fair to say Harris wasn’t taking it. She wasn’t taking it at all.

And there’s something about the way she shut down Kuenssberg that was simply spellbinding.

Inject that into our veins.

Yes, but also this.

Last word to the former VP.

Source @mrkphllps1