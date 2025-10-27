Kamala Harris’s spellbinding shutdown of Laura Kuenssberg was both impeccably courteous and totally devastating at the same time

US kamala harris Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg has been off interviewing Kamala Harris and it appears – unlike with Boris Johnson – she didn’t accidentally email her the questions in advance.

We mention it because of one particular exchange which went viral after the BBC presenter interrupted the one-time presidential wannabe and it’s fair to say Harris wasn’t taking it. She wasn’t taking it at all.

And there’s something about the way she shut down Kuenssberg that was simply spellbinding.

Obsessed with Kamala Harris shutting the abysmal Laura Kuenssberg down#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/yue36WS15P — Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 26, 2025

Inject that into our veins.

Kamala Harris gave the most polite “I’m not finished” I’ve ever seen. Courteous and salty at the same time. — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) October 26, 2025

This is how to respond to Kuenssberg https://t.co/biJSfjb3Op — Valerie Nash (@Valerie98375694) October 26, 2025

I still see Kamala Harris and think of what should have been. Would she have been a perfect President? No, but there wouldn’t be the sh1tshow there is. — Robert Harrison (@BobHBristol) October 26, 2025

Tory Laura is actually a terrible interviewer. She’s had so much practice but she’s actually getting worse.

Fundamentally wrong approach: she has an answer in mind when she puts her question & reacts if she’s not getting it, she doesn’t listen properly & she has zero empathy. — Semi-OK Boomer (@Ayohugh) October 26, 2025

One of the reasons why I like her so much. Assertive but also polite about it. Doesn’t let malicious people get the better of her which I love. — Kyle Gain (@kyle_gain) October 26, 2025

Yes, but also this.

Bragging about getting 75 million votes when you were literally the only alternative to the hideous guy who still fucking beat you is not shutting anyone down https://t.co/nmKSepZNZ0 — Buakowicz (@mfenrych) October 26, 2025

Last word to the former VP.

Kamala Harris: His skin is so thin. He couldn't endure criticism from a joke. And attempted to shut down an entire media organization… There are many [billionaires] that have capitulated, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant. It is a crying shame. pic.twitter.com/UHEsXhwR5z — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) October 25, 2025

Source @mrkphllps1