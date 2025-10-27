Politics scott bessent soybean farmers

Trump’s treasury secretary Scott Bessent claimed to feel the pain of American farmers and these 15 replies knocked him right off his solid gold tractor

Saul Hutson. Updated October 27th, 2025

In today’s edition of ‘Magas will say anything to con their voters,’ we have Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, letting the hardworking people of America know that he feels their pain.

Bessent had quite the eventful press run over the weekend. First, he made sure that his supporters understood that bailing out Argentina puts America first.

Then he wanted to make sure Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House was put into proper context by offering up potential excuses.

But then he landed his real talking point. Bessent understands soybean farmers are feeling the financial strain right now. He knows this because he IS a soybean farmer.

This is a tough pill to swallow for the American public for many reasons. Magas have fallen further and further out of touch with their supporters in the short time since Donald Trump got elected. This was not lost on the general public.

Keep reading for just a few of the many reasons Bessent sounds like an absolute clown spouting out nonsense like this in public.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2