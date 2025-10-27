Trump’s treasury secretary Scott Bessent claimed to feel the pain of American farmers and these 15 replies knocked him right off his solid gold tractor

Politics scott bessent soybean farmers

In today’s edition of ‘Magas will say anything to con their voters,’ we have Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, letting the hardworking people of America know that he feels their pain.

Bessent had quite the eventful press run over the weekend. First, he made sure that his supporters understood that bailing out Argentina puts America first.

You can’t make this up — the same crowd that mocked foreign aid just rebranded it as patriotism. https://t.co/3nvHuquI3d — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 26, 2025

Then he wanted to make sure Donald Trump’s demolition of the White House was put into proper context by offering up potential excuses.

But then he landed his real talking point. Bessent understands soybean farmers are feeling the financial strain right now. He knows this because he IS a soybean farmer.

Bessent on American farmers being hurt by tariffs: “Martha, in case you don’t know it, I’m actually a soybean farmer, so I have felt this pain too.” pic.twitter.com/D0WPgw9YQ0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2025

This is a tough pill to swallow for the American public for many reasons. Magas have fallen further and further out of touch with their supporters in the short time since Donald Trump got elected. This was not lost on the general public.

Keep reading for just a few of the many reasons Bessent sounds like an absolute clown spouting out nonsense like this in public.

Scott Bessent is a soybean farmer in the same way Karoline Leavitt is a Christian. — Covie (@covie_93) October 26, 2025

“Sorry, meant to say that I actually OWN soybean farmers…” https://t.co/9ukrhImCFa — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 26, 2025

In an attempt to be relatable, Bessent now is a soybean farmer. Any other soybean farmers house look like this? pic.twitter.com/SnKkYV0UV0 — Justin Carroll (@justincarroll_x) October 26, 2025

I still can’t believe Scott Bessent, whose net worth is $521 million, went on TV and claimed that he “has felt the pain” of the trade war because he is a “soybean farmer.” And he claims to be a “farmer” not because he grows things, but because he is a landlord of some farmers. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2025

I’ve met a lot of soybean farmers who understand why tariffs are bad macroeconomic policy and don’t spend their days apologizing for Trump. But I’ve never met a soybean farmer who pretended to be a hedge fund manager. https://t.co/naFUatwTwA — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 26, 2025

