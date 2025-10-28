US AOC comebacks magas

A mega Maga said Democrats were destroying America from within and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s A++ comeback was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2025

We’re not overly familiar with the work of Riley Gaines, but very possibly all you need to know is that she is a mega Maga with a fondness for Turning Point and turning up as a guest on Fox News.

She also gained some degree of notoriety after speaking out against transgender women in sport after she finished fifth in a swimming championships back in the day, tied with trans woman Lia Thomas.

Anyway, back to the present day, where Gaines posted a picture of New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on stage with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the words ‘We’re being destroyed from within.’

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

… no-one said it better than the great AOC herself.

Boom!

Full disclosure and all that, Riley Gaines wasn’t leaving it there.

But AOC wasn’t finished either.

At which point the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

