A mega Maga said Democrats were destroying America from within and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s A++ comeback was simply savage

We’re not overly familiar with the work of Riley Gaines, but very possibly all you need to know is that she is a mega Maga with a fondness for Turning Point and turning up as a guest on Fox News.

She also gained some degree of notoriety after speaking out against transgender women in sport after she finished fifth in a swimming championships back in the day, tied with trans woman Lia Thomas.

Anyway, back to the present day, where Gaines posted a picture of New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani on stage with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the words ‘We’re being destroyed from within.’

We're being destroyed from within pic.twitter.com/hsD3mYkc6t — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

And while it prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

If this is what being destroyed looks like, sign me up. I want to be on the side of people who give a shit about other people. Not people who blow up fisherman in the Caribbean Sea. — DriveWithCompassion (@DWCompassion) October 27, 2025

Absolutely; and by these croni capitalists. pic.twitter.com/4vpvTqfLbA — eli N (@strange0714) October 27, 2025

They’re just trying to help people who are barely making it paycheck to paycheck. What are republicans doing? — Jon Rosado (@JonRosado7) October 27, 2025

… no-one said it better than the great AOC herself.

Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth. https://t.co/gkiEyZ8JGX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

Boom!

Never seen a professional swimmer get drowned by a member of congress. — JohnathonTrick (@JohnathonTrick) October 27, 2025

i fucking love AOC, holy shit https://t.co/ZbJshQp61n — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 27, 2025

The only person in world history to create a career on coming in 5th place. — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) October 27, 2025

I’d like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/IAPsPrqtEJ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 27, 2025

This is brutal. pic.twitter.com/IBrcu2SohC — Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) October 27, 2025

Full disclosure and all that, Riley Gaines wasn’t leaving it there.

Gaines: I want to challenge AOC to a debate. pic.twitter.com/oh9mEkiZ8Q — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

But AOC wasn’t finished either.

And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. https://t.co/N4vCl3lJx0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

At which point the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

