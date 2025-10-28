Lewis Capaldi is going back on tour and his stellar takedown of this ‘depressing music’ troll had people begging for more

Celebrity Lewis Capaldi

Good news for Lewis Capaldi fans everywhere – the singer and Poke favourite is going back out on the road.

Capaldi, who took time out for his mental health, made a triumphant return at Glastonbury and will be playing in the UK and North America.

pre-sale has started!! 9am local time in your city, for those that signed up. check your inboxes for codes and click the link below. can’t wait to come back and see you all, let me know below if you got tickets x https://t.co/nPyTM4IdNQ Apr 15 – Liacouras Center,… pic.twitter.com/10xlUMWnf7 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 27, 2025

And we mention it not because we like a bit of Capaldi, but because this particular person doesn’t.

Couldn’t think of anything worse takes depressing to a new level — Big Nud (@nud_big) October 27, 2025

And he got a handful of entirely on-point replies …

Says buddy with 30 followers. You must be a real riot! — *The* Lu CBE‍⬛️ (@lufflyLu) October 27, 2025

Why fucking reply you daft prick! If you don’t like him then don’t follow him or comment on his posts! You’re a bullying cunt!! — Nicola Blakeman (@NicolaBlakeman) October 27, 2025

… but no-one said it better than Capaldi himself.

will put you down for 12 tickets https://t.co/JoTMJI883n — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 27, 2025

Encore!

Bold to assume he has 11 friends — Let’s Go LEGO UK (@LetsGoLegoUK) October 28, 2025

thought you were threatening to euthanise the bloke for a second — james (@ixatara) October 27, 2025

