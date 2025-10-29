Donald Trump wants the US navy to return to the steam age and these 13 comebacks were properly boiling

US donald trump military

Donald Trump’s been addressing the military again, this time telling the assembled crew of the USS George Washington that he wants the Navy to return to the steam age.

Specifically, he favours steam over the new generation of electromagnetic systems to launch planes which – at the risk of sticking our neck out – Trump doesn’t understand because it has six syllables, twice as many as the president can typically get his head around.

Trump: “They spent $900,093,000 on the catapults trying to get them to work. And they had steam, which worked so beautifully and it has for 50 years, right? So we’re gonna go back. Seriously fellas, I want to make that change. I’m gonna do an executive order.” pic.twitter.com/znIfA2yJDF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

To no-one’s great surprise anywhere, Forces News reports that the electromagnetic system is significantly better than steam in no end of ways – quicker, easier, lighter – although it does use more energy (although energy conservation is not exactly a long-running Trump concern).

And these people surely said it best.

1.

We had great transport in the old days. I call them – horses. Great name. Horses. Lasted for centuries. Fuelled by grass. Can you believe it? Grass. I’m signing an executive order. Ditch the presidential limo. Get a cart. And a horse. Maybe two. — Simon Cherry (@authorscherry) October 28, 2025

2.

Ah yes, the Commander-in-Chief of Steam. Next up: replacing GPS with a map and a really strong gut feeling. https://t.co/QBJYNMisJz — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) October 28, 2025

3.

This babbling fucking idiot is a national embarrassment. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) October 28, 2025

4.

He’s taking us back to steam?? https://t.co/XeyvzKiimu — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 28, 2025

5.

May 30, 2019 He couldn’t understand the explanation for how the new catapults on aircraft carriers worked. He felt stupid. And, ever since, he’s been opposed to digital catapults. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 28, 2025

6.