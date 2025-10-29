Trump rambling about the US building a ship a day during the war was more than even Newsmax could stomach

US donald trump

Donald Trump has been on a tour of Asia, dancing in Kuala Lumpur, getting lost in a room during a reception with the Japanese PM, and then boring the arse of a gsthering of CEOs at a lavish luncheon in Tokyo.

Here’s the snippet of that speech that made far-right Trump lickers Newsmax decide to cut away from the rambling.

even Newsmax was like and cut from Trump as he endlessly ranted and raved pic.twitter.com/eOCTGOXFxg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2025

That ‘a ship a day’ claim was too much, even for Newsmax, it seems.

Let’s see how that particular humiliation went down on Twitter.

Drivel From the most powerful man in the world Complete drivel https://t.co/hw7keejt3T — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 29, 2025

SHOCKER: Trump's rambling word salad conference was so difficult to watch, that even the most diehard, pro-Trump cable network Newsmax had to cut away during his disaster press conference. Trump is a national embarrassment.pic.twitter.com/xQ9gB7NkzV — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 28, 2025

A veteran who sailed across the world, with multiple dry-docks, let me categorically state that you can't build a ship in a day. No 3D-printer can even do that. The president is clearly sick. That MRI… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) October 28, 2025

Even pro-Trump Newsmax couldn't stomach his endless WWII fever dream ramble, must be tough when his "genius" speeches now sound like a dementia patient's grocery list. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 29, 2025

The moment wasn’t just awkward; it was revealing. Trump’s stream-of-consciousness tirades, once treated as headline gold, are now liabilities even for outlets built to echo his message. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) October 28, 2025

No amount of staging or spin can hide it anymore — Trump’s physical and cognitive decline is visible, and the White House knows it. The coverup is collapsing under its own weight. https://t.co/XKLWekklXo — Bucky (@BuckyNoseBest) October 28, 2025

Trump’s symptoms isn't the elephant in the room it's the entire room. https://t.co/bdzHWkxHFW — Bambi Koslen (@koslen_bambi) October 28, 2025

