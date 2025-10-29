US donald trump

Trump rambling about the US building a ship a day during the war was more than even Newsmax could stomach

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 29th, 2025

Donald Trump has been on a tour of Asia, dancing in Kuala Lumpur, getting lost in a room during a reception with the Japanese PM, and then boring the arse of a gsthering of CEOs at a lavish luncheon in Tokyo.

Here’s the snippet of that speech that made far-right Trump lickers Newsmax decide to cut away from the rambling.

That ‘a ship a day’ claim was too much, even for Newsmax, it seems.

Let’s see how that particular humiliation went down on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2