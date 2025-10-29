‘What’s the most shocking fact you know?’ – 17 unexpected nuggets of information guaranteed to raise an eyebrow or two

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Nobody knows everything. But a lot of people appear to know very peculiar things that nobody else has heard of.

At least that seems to be the case thanks to the research of Reddit user floating_chondrule. They decided to pick people’s brains by heading over to r/AskReddit and posing this question:

‘What’s a fact you know that often shocks people and makes them question how you know it?’

How many of these top replies did you know?

1.

‘Human noses can detect petrichor (the smell of rain on dry earth) more acutely than sharks can detect blood in water’

-floating_chondrule

2.

‘During Prohibition in the US, the federal government used to send agents to cities to see how quickly they could find alcohol. New Orleans came in at something like 17 seconds. The agent got off the boat, got into a cab, and was offered alcohol by the cabbie.’

-GossamerGlowlimb

3.

‘Michael Jackson’s hair caught on fire at the exact median day of his life. He had a literal mid-life crisis.’

-Abject-Aside107

4.

‘No rodents in an elevator machine room! The motors make a sound only rodents can hear, and frustrates them’

-Caddy000

5.

‘The smell of puppy breath (various aromatic ketones probably associated with milk diet) is also what the inside of a puppy smells like….I’m a vet surgeon that does a lot of pediatric spays.’

-OGentry

6.

‘Koalas have the same fingerprint structure as we do. Forensics cannot tell them apart, unless it’s in a koalas cage in a zoo. Then I would say it’s pretty obvious.’

-No_Translator_7059

7.

‘Chevy Chase quit his college band because he never thought they’d make it and that band became Steely Dan.’

-StoreHistorical9175

8.

‘Trees can “talk” to each other using underground fungal networks. They share nutrients and send chemical warnings about insects or disease. Scientists call it the “Wood Wide Web.”’

-CnCorange

9.