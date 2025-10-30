This dictionary just announced their 2025 Word of the Year and people are losing their minds over the selection

News TikTok word of the year

Social media is destroying the world, people, and we cannot stand for it. Our attention spans are shredded. We can’t look up from our phones. And now, the official Word of the Year from Dictionary.com isn’t even a freaking word!

The online dictionary named ’67’ Word of the Year. It’s a phrase every single parent has been tortured with for the past 6 months. No one can describe it. No one can escape it. It’s just a part of us now. And all because of a silly TikTok.

The internet has seen thousands of memes… but few have had the staying power and absurdity of the "6–7" basketball kid. This moment — a kid at a basketball game, being asked for his height and saying "6'7" with complete deadpan seriousness — became one of the most iconic moments in modern meme history.

Make sense? Yep. This is the future, people.

https://t.co/UXHZisA5Bw names ‘67’ as the 2025 Word of the Year. pic.twitter.com/VxpXjmeRFu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2025

The fact that the most defining characteristic of ’67’ is that you can’t define it is ironic, especially since it’s being honored by a site that provides definitions for anyone with a search bar.

Let’s check in with how the internet is handling this latest sign of the apocolypse.

the concept of naming a number“word of the year” pic.twitter.com/aLhnbALYNj — Cody (@codyfromtargets) October 29, 2025

two numbers as the “word of the year” pic.twitter.com/y0eiUJdxhA — Chief (@chiefflips) October 29, 2025

69 and 420 watching 67 get word of the year before them: pic.twitter.com/1yQPYAEbEF — Gaurav (@Melb0urne__82) October 30, 2025

the alphabet finding out that a number won “word of the year” pic.twitter.com/ugfatdn70j https://t.co/KRKXt9cuok — wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 29, 2025

