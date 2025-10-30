Life hotels

Someone asked whether he should use the hotel kettle and the horrifying replies mean we’ll never make a brew there ever again

John Plunkett. Updated October 30th, 2025

It was a simple enough question from the estimable Andy Bush over on Twitter.

The Absolute Radio man and much else besides was wondering whether he should use his hotel kettle. Now, it’s not something we’ve ever asked before – the only answer we could imagine was surely, yes?

And it turned out we simply could not be more wrong, a whole bunch of answers so horrifying we’re thinking about dressing up as them for Halloween.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

This dude’s got it all going on.

But we are with this person, very much with this person.

And this person.

Where’s the nearest Pret again?

Follow @bushontheradio here!

Source @bushontheradio