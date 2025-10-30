Someone asked whether he should use the hotel kettle and the horrifying replies mean we’ll never make a brew there ever again

Life hotels

It was a simple enough question from the estimable Andy Bush over on Twitter.

The Absolute Radio man and much else besides was wondering whether he should use his hotel kettle. Now, it’s not something we’ve ever asked before – the only answer we could imagine was surely, yes?

About to use the hotel room kettle.

Good idea or bad? pic.twitter.com/llVao90HgF — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 27, 2025

And it turned out we simply could not be more wrong, a whole bunch of answers so horrifying we’re thinking about dressing up as them for Halloween.

Found a pair of dirty kegs in one once, so I wouldn't — Simonè ✌ (@tidywelshbut) October 27, 2025

Put down the kettle. Step away from the kettle. — bloodyexhausted (@bloodyexhausted) October 27, 2025

Definite NO

How many guests have woken up in the middle of the night and been ‘caught short’? — Nick Bruzon (@NickBruzon) October 27, 2025

Depends on what you're going to use it for. e.g. a) Laundry – ok.

b) Hot Drink. Maybe not (see a) ) — Oberje (@Oberje) October 27, 2025

A german mate used to boil sausages in them. — iantos_calibra #FBIW (@ianto_blaen) October 27, 2025

That looks like the mini toilets they have in hotel rooms. — Doctor Nodge (@JarOfSnokes) October 27, 2025

Bad. I threw up in one in 1998 in Dublin. — Sarahtonin (@unwantedgherkin) October 27, 2025

Hope you boiled it and emptied it a couple of times first.. — 19ØColditz (@190Colditz) October 27, 2025

Bad….friend of mine found pubes in his pic.twitter.com/dwNoxrWBR6 — ❤️ (@crazy_cremello) October 28, 2025

Boil water, rinse out.

Refill, boil water – wash out cup with boiling water, make sure you rinse out the whole mug including the top of the mug edges all round.

This is important. Good to go alsorts of rumours,cleaners using dirty cloths on toilet seats used on mugs etc — Footy & Food (@PlayTHELongBall) October 28, 2025

WHAT is going on in these comments, I stay in hotels a lot for work and the kettle is my lifeline, I’m disgusted by humans — Holly Henderson (@Hollywoowooo) October 28, 2025

A mate of mine once shit in one and boiled it — Luda (@ludalumma) October 27, 2025

You need another kettle to boil water to sterilise that kettle!!! .. Then again you likely need a 3rd kettle to sterilise that one in turn….. and how do you make sure that one is clean? It's a minefield… Maybe a glass of water instead, obvs not from the tap in your room!! — Ellemby (@Ellemby18) October 28, 2025

This dude’s got it all going on.

Cop a load of my hotel offerings pic.twitter.com/AGN1itvHs2 — bald bloke in his 40s️ (@smudgemonkey81) October 27, 2025

But we are with this person, very much with this person.

I’ve always used them, but after reading the comments, I might give it a miss in future! — Sam (@SamSochii) October 27, 2025

And this person.

I'm sorry but every single one of you is a fucking animal how dare you abuse kettles so flagrantly and unapologetically I will never look at a hotel kettle in the same way again — (@amenet2004) October 28, 2025

Where’s the nearest Pret again?

