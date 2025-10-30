22 Hilariously scathing reviews of The One Where Someone Made a Really Bad AI Sitcom

Entertainment AI sitcoms takedowns

Meanwhile, in the world of AI-generated content, someone called TechHalla made a bold claim about the future of sitcoms, based on his AI version of Friends.

Sitcoms will never be the same. This is fully AI generated in LTX-2 pic.twitter.com/oiq2I4KSe3 — TechHalla (@techhalla) October 28, 2025

There has to be a greater-than-zero chance that it’s been made deliberately badly to go viral, right? RIGHT?

People were fully prepared to accept it was fully AI generated, because – well – it’s really, really weird. And not in a good way.

1.

i'm fucking crying laughing at the seriousness of this post paired with the hallucinatory abomination of a video https://t.co/tiRvSsXqa6 — soul khan (@soulkhan) October 29, 2025

2.

This must be amazing if you're not really into the whole 'jokes' or 'storyline' aspects of sitcoms, and the thing you like about TV is just seeing all the colours and shapes moving around https://t.co/ZsSmdPtW8J — RopesToInfinity (@RopesToInfinity) October 29, 2025

3.

4.

That is some of the worst AI trash yet. Steal an old Sit Com and make it so much worse. https://t.co/n3X22OH4gg — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 29, 2025

5.

Putting aside the incoherent nonsense of the clip, it's funny to say "Sitcoms will never be the same" while slavishly recreating (or attempting to) a sitcom that already exists. — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) October 29, 2025

6.

yeah man this is great stuff if you have the brain of a lobotomized golden retriever. i could blow your mind for hours on end by jingling keys in front of your gawping dipshit face — Gender Reveal Pipebomb (@ApeIsrael) October 29, 2025

7.

the entire western economy is now staked on the success of a handful of tech companies' attempts to simulate media we already had access to, including a 30 year old sitcom with over 200 episodes you could watch at any given point before now https://t.co/2JhN5WtT4A — Stan's Account (@tristandross) October 29, 2025

8.

this is truly hypnotic and appealing, but for none of the reasons OP believes. has there ever been a greater mismatch between intent and effect than with these benzo-dream genAI creations? https://t.co/ow8MWxHEkG — James Vincent (@jjvincent) October 29, 2025

9.

Thanks this is the worst ai trash i have seen today! I think my favorite parts were #1 how it changed everyone into not friends characters but kind of kept their voices and #2 where the person was 2 people that merged back into 1 person. LOL fucking garbage bro. Slop it up! — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 28, 2025

10.

Public service announcement: if you ask an AI a factual question, the answer you get is basically this, because it fundamentally doesn't understand the idea of what is correct and what isn't https://t.co/bjHgfWZsBb — Jack Seale (@jackseale) October 29, 2025

11.