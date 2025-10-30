Xi Jinping decided to keep his trap shut and just let Donald Trump humiliate himself and it worked like a dream

US donald trump Xi Jinping

Donald Trump has concluded crucial trade talks with the Chinese president in South Korea, with Trump set to visit China next April. Bet they can’t wait.

We mention it because of this particular moment when Trump officially met with Xi Jinping in front of the assembled media, where the Chinese president appears to have decided just to keep quiet and let Trump humiliate himself with his own words.

And it basically worked like a dream.

President Trump and President Xi pic.twitter.com/axsYrTaT7w — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

Bro ….Xi’s facial expressions here https://t.co/zZ5wrzOxX1 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 30, 2025

3.

Trump: “Xi loves me.” Xi: pic.twitter.com/uyal3QZIiN — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) October 30, 2025

4.

5.

OMG. Trump is trembling before Xi. This is the most embarassing thing I’ve watched. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 30, 2025

6.

Constantly checking Xi for acknowledgement which did not come. He’s a fool and we are paying the price. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) October 30, 2025

7.