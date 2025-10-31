Politics Question Time

A Reform UK-er was brilliantly called out by the Question Time audience and it should be made available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2025

To BBC1’s Question Time now, where among the panellists were Matt Goodwin, a Conservative activist, GB News commentator and regular speaker at Reform UK events. So you get the idea.

We mention him because there was more than one moment when he was brilliantly called out by the Question Time audience and it was the most fun we’ve had watching the political discussion show since Nadine Dorries was a panelist.

This moment in particular went viral

And also this moment.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

