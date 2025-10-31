A Reform UK-er was brilliantly called out by the Question Time audience and it should be made available on prescription

Politics Question Time

To BBC1’s Question Time now, where among the panellists were Matt Goodwin, a Conservative activist, GB News commentator and regular speaker at Reform UK events. So you get the idea.

We mention him because there was more than one moment when he was brilliantly called out by the Question Time audience and it was the most fun we’ve had watching the political discussion show since Nadine Dorries was a panelist.

This moment in particular went viral

Man in grey humiliates Matt Goodwin after his anti migrant rant #BBCQT Pointing out that the far right only complain about asylum seekers who do wrong and do not attitude crimes to white British people e.g. the rape of a British Sikh woman by two white men who told her to go… pic.twitter.com/xbSaRnGB5e — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 30, 2025

Matt Goodwin is awful. Like I said – Reform do exactly what they say on the tin – hateful blaming immigrants rhetoric day in day out. Its all they offer. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/xWKnahYYo9 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 31, 2025

Thank you the man in the grey sweatshirt for calling out Matt Goodwin’s dog-whistling. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/uhqf78vB3b — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 30, 2025

Glad to see many people seeing through disgusting rhetoric from these Reform morons. Week after week now they get laughed at and opposed. — Goonerman10 (@Goonerman10) October 30, 2025

If you’re watching #BBCQT (for your sins) then you’ll see Matt Goodwin coming across like a completely unhinged loon and getting powerful pushback from Bradford audience. pic.twitter.com/fwhV6ZZcO5 — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) October 30, 2025

This guy was brilliant, and Goodwin hated it. — ian richards (@ianrichards71) October 30, 2025

Really good to hear that audience reaction. The silent majority are getting a lot less silent when it comes to Reform and their hateful racism. — Jane Johnson 〓〓 (@JaneJohnsonBakr) October 31, 2025

My goodness Matt Goodwin comes across

as an obnoxious hateful one-trick pony. Glad much of the #bbcqt audience saw through his schtick and agree. pic.twitter.com/4EPu7OGpBJ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) October 30, 2025

It’s interesting to watch culture-war agitator Matt Goodwin with the sound off. The jabbing finger, the aggressive head thrusting, the perma-snarl. Like a Poundland Enoch Powell. pic.twitter.com/a27i15ActX — Miffy (@miffythegamer) October 31, 2025

Credit to shameless grifting embarrassing adolescent attention-seeking liar Matt Goodwin for proving he’s an even bigger bigoted shit-stirring dickhead than even I thought he was. Stupid ridiculous throbber.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/jmqQBAGcXu — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 30, 2025

Matt Goodwin tries to use anecdotes, to tar asylum seekers wholesale. This man points out that a Sikh woman was raped by two WHITE men. If you want to use anecdotes, it won’t reflect well on the majority. Well done to this guy.#bbcqt #bbcquestiontime #questiontime pic.twitter.com/xFp022XigN — Rick O’Shea (@RickOShea54321) October 30, 2025

