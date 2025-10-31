Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, it’s Halloween, and it’s our day for sharing the things that have made us laugh on Twitter in the past week.

We hope you consider it a treat, rather than a trick. Sadly, we’re not allowed to accept gifts of sweets, but we always welcome shares and likes.

Let’s take a look.

1.

He does. He does it in the play pic.twitter.com/EhajhLCIg5 — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) October 25, 2025

2.

it's crazy that if you're a cat, you're only two life outcomes are either eating out of a trash can or being adopted by someone who treats you like a little baby and gives you everything even when you're annoying — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 26, 2025

3.

It’s a good job that signing in to BBCiplayer is so secure and demands passwords and usernames and QR codes and locks you out, otherwise a stranger could break in to your house to watch Alan Partridge in your living room. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) October 27, 2025

4.

one of my airpods died now im listening to straight garfunkel — james moss (@ratboyjames) October 27, 2025

5.

There are people who spend hours carving pumpkins and I just ate a banana because I didn't want to cut up an apple. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 27, 2025

6.

Hulu: I see you have paused your show with 2 minutes left, would be a shame if someone were to…restart it from the beginning Me: — meghan (@deloisivete) October 24, 2025

7.

The spider in my house watching me put up fake spider decorations after I’ve just flattened his best mate with a flip flop pic.twitter.com/fC2fljsSAY — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) October 28, 2025

8.

I go to bed at the time I used to get my night started years old — Mr.Carter (@dexteristwisted) October 29, 2025

9.

All dishes are dishwasher safe if you don’t give a shit — Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) October 28, 2025

10.

“gift cards aren’t thoughtful” they are because the person thought i would want some money. and they’re right — Ashlee lord (@soyafrei) October 22, 2025

11.

Unclear what my dad thinks I get up to in London pic.twitter.com/UWXF9sWBJu — Martha (@metiskra) October 28, 2025

12.