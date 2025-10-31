People have been sharing the price points that make them say ‘f**k off’ – 17 expenses that go too far

Life money r/AskUK

Everyone is feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis rumbles on. And this means certain luxuries aren’t surviving the widespread belt tightening.

It’s not just holidays and expensive gadgets people are cutting back on though. Even everyday purchases are being rolled back. APx_35 wanted to hear how people are coping by asking r/AskUK users which price points make them go ‘f**k off’.

And to get the ball rolling, they shared a few of their own suggestions:

‘A pint over £7. I used to have 10-20 pints a week. Now, if I have 2 in a week, it’s been a big week, most weeks I won’t have a single one. ‘Subscriptions over a tenner a month. Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Sky, TNT… when you need five of them just to watch a few shows, and they’re all hiking their prices? Not supporting that especially if there are more convenient alternatives. ‘Takeaway lunch over £10 in London. I’d rather just get a shitty meal deal than pay someone £14 for a lukewarm bowl of pasta or a “gourmet” salad. ‘Hotel rooms over £100 a night. I just can’t get over this psychological wall. I’d rather get an Airbnb or a hotel on the outskirts of the city than pay £150-£200 for a basic room, regardless of the country. ‘So what’s the thing that finally hit a price point that made you give it up for good because your “mindset” didn’t keep up with inflation?’

Here are the top replies that haven’t survived household budget cuts…

1.

‘£4 for a takeaway coffee. Drinking in a cafe and catching up with a friend I can still justify but grabbing a quick takeaway – no.’

-londonflare

2.

‘£7 for supermarket pizza’

-tiankai

3.

‘Over 3 quid for pringles, over 1.50 for a can of coke’

-alrighttreacle11

4.

‘Primark clothes. Saw a basic skirt for £16 earlier ?!?

‘Charity shop clothes. They’ve gone out of control now. Often see things that are similar prices to the new items ’

-Revolutionary_West56

5.

‘Maltesers. Chocolate in general, but a small box of maltesers were a perfect present or even a snack for yourself, always £1. Those same small boxes are £2.50. The bigger boxes are beyond a joke, who the fuck is paying those prices.’

-JasonVoorhees3

6.

‘People trying to normalise paying more than £5 for a tube of toothpaste’

-rtuck99

7.

‘Ben and Jerry’s over £4

‘Frozen pizza over £4

‘Beyond burgers 2 pack over £4

‘Nappy packs over £4 (basically any non supermarket ones)

‘Lunch Meal deals over £4

‘Is my limit £4 for everything?’

-exbi

8.

‘Indian from a takeaway. It’s my absolute favourite but you’re pushing £50 for half decent spread for 2 these days. Either cook it myself or splash out £25 at M&S on their admittedly god tier ready made stuff these days.’

-bennettbuzz

9.

‘Disney+ is raising prices from £12.99 a month to £14.99. It’s not a fuxk you moment as such, but I’m now starting to think more about the swath of subs and services I have accumulated, and if it’s worth it. For this, I have now cancelled it.

‘The thing is, the household income between me and my partner (Midlands UK), easily puts us in the top few percentile. It doesn’t matter if we can afford luxuries and frivolity to some degree though…. at some point, it just becomes about the principle!

‘Don’t get me started on the prices of Starbucks coffee in 2025 either. Now that is what the fuxk.’

-warpedkev