News education the UK

A rich family wants to pay £180K for a tutor for their one-year-old baby to become “an English gentleman” – 15 top class responses

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

The rich are very different from you and me.

For example, the parents of most one-year-olds would worry about their baby’s sleeping patterns or eating habits.

No such trivial concerns for one wealthy family, however.

The TES (formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement) currently carries a job advert for a private tutor in north London, with a salary of £180,000 – for a one-year-old baby.

The details of the ad are absolutely wild – assuming it’s not some kind of Joe Lycett-style prank. You can read it here or see snatches of it in the tweets below.

.

The basic gist of it is: the family wants someone “to guide their youngest child [aged one] on his first steps toward becoming an English gentleman” and to get them into a “top-flight school such as Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster or Harrow”. This means immersing the child “in British culture, values, and subtleties before any cultural bias takes hold”.

It adds that the family also have an older boy. But, “having started at age 5 with this child’s older brother, they felt that even this was too late to achieve their goal, hence their search for a tutor now.”

Needless to say, the advert has drawn a lot of attention – and a lot of mockery and astonishment from those online.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Source: Twitter/X/@SarahDuggers