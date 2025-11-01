A rich family wants to pay £180K for a tutor for their one-year-old baby to become “an English gentleman” – 15 top class responses

News education the UK

The rich are very different from you and me.

For example, the parents of most one-year-olds would worry about their baby’s sleeping patterns or eating habits.

No such trivial concerns for one wealthy family, however.

The TES (formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement) currently carries a job advert for a private tutor in north London, with a salary of £180,000 – for a one-year-old baby.

I am about to show you the most insane job advert ever. However it's £180,000 a year so at least there's that. I also cannot wait for the Netflix series about this future juvenile arsonist. https://t.co/Djhd4cnBF3 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) October 22, 2025

The details of the ad are absolutely wild – assuming it’s not some kind of Joe Lycett-style prank. You can read it here or see snatches of it in the tweets below.

The basic gist of it is: the family wants someone “to guide their youngest child [aged one] on his first steps toward becoming an English gentleman” and to get them into a “top-flight school such as Eton, St Paul’s, Westminster or Harrow”. This means immersing the child “in British culture, values, and subtleties before any cultural bias takes hold”.

It adds that the family also have an older boy. But, “having started at age 5 with this child’s older brother, they felt that even this was too late to achieve their goal, hence their search for a tutor now.”

The advert for the £180k-a-year tutor requests candidates from a 'socially appropriate background' to prepare a one-year-old for schools including ‘Eton or Harrow’ https://t.co/zjfVBH5ga5 — LBC (@LBC) October 22, 2025

Needless to say, the advert has drawn a lot of attention – and a lot of mockery and astonishment from those online.

Some super well spoken humanities drop-out is going to walk this aren’t they. Just hanging out at sir John soane’s museum with a baby and watching the cricket for £3k a week. — Watering Can (@WateringCa27656) October 22, 2025

I feel rather sorry for the 5 year old sibling for whom it is already "too late". — Sarah ‍ (@WolfydocS) October 22, 2025

I mean it is quite weird to be so desperate to crush out any of their own culture and mould their child into a weirdly fetishised, outdated idea of the ruling classes. Were you really taking your children to Wimbledon at one to make sure they were AS ENGLISH AS POSSIBLE? — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) October 22, 2025

Me showing up for the job interview: pic.twitter.com/QXV7PRHlGF — Joel Snape (@JoelSnape) October 22, 2025

Successful applicant won't need a car as I imagine they usually fly in on an umbrella pic.twitter.com/lCevf1y8Q7 — Doug Kerr (@dougkerrrrr) October 22, 2025

It would be a great job for a posh but dim chap who fancies going to watch the rugby and cricket for free. They’d have to cope with the parents who are clearly insane, though. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 22, 2025

Tell me you’re new money without telling me you’re new money — Ben Hall (@benscribbles) October 22, 2025

Imagine thinking this is how to make your child an English gentleman, when the tried and tested method is letting a posh blonde nanny raise them for a couple of years then sending them off to a bleak as fuck boarding school asap. https://t.co/7e838hNhne — Laura Lupin (@bugsandfishes) October 22, 2025

This is absolutely wild. The level that some parents go to ‘outsourcing’ parenting is something else https://t.co/XBp9Fu2uzH — Rob (@robsaunders1) October 22, 2025

A fascinating read – it sounds like they’re trying to create a monster. https://t.co/fRq3vV1mHc — FriedEggBeats (@friedeggbeats) October 22, 2025

I mean, I’m questioning the parents a bit and it all sounds a bit insane for a one year old but for 180k a year, I would attempt to be posh, tone down the leopard print and take the kid to lots of cool places… https://t.co/HQSM5TQ20o — The Bucket Playlist (@PlaylistBucket) October 22, 2025

Honestly I'd love this job. Playing sardines in one of the dressing rooms. Trip to Lord's with my little friend in a bow tie. Chance to marry the dad when mum goes home and mysteriously disappears. Applauding a parade at Sandhurst. Watching the inevitable coup. Lovely. https://t.co/PZ005HPlB9 — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) October 22, 2025

someone is trying to create a Jacob Rees-Mogg ON PURPOSE https://t.co/gUWd2n3yDp — BND For All (@BigNonVeganDave) October 22, 2025

Much to love about this job, but "age-appropriate understanding of cricket" for a one-year-old child sounds especially interesting. Might leave the back foot no ball law until he turns two. https://t.co/vGiaESXvth — Andrew (@shortflyslip) October 22, 2025

180,000 grand a year immersing a child in British Culture Take it down the pub, to a football match and then for a curry afterwards and I’d have loads of money left having fulfilled the objective Where do I apply? https://t.co/X1MOIQdclS pic.twitter.com/5Q7SjQyq8d — Selina j ⚒ (@OfSelina) October 22, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@SarahDuggers