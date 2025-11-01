Life bbc dad

The ‘BBC Dad’ shared joyous new pictures of his famous kids and people are reliving one of the internet’s greatest moments

Michael White. Updated November 1st, 2025

Kids grow up so fast, don’t they?

Here are some kids you might not immediately recognise but, if you’ve been even remotely online over the past decade, you definitely know them.

Robert Kelly, a professor and political analyst, became famous the world over in 2017 when his children gatecrashed a very serious interview he was giving to the BBC about the impeachment of then South Korean president, Park Geun-hye.

As his children, then 4-year-old Marion and 9-month-old James, confidently and happily bounced into his home office during the live TV segment, Robert’s wife, Jung-a-Kim, slid into shot trying to retrieve them.

The clip went mega-viral, and instantly became a meme and a pop cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Robert has shared updates on his children as they grew older.

.

.

.

Cut to this week, where Robert gave us this update on his gorgeous children getting ready for Halloween.

Marion, she of the happy dance and yellow sweater, is now 12. And baby stroller star James is now 9.

It seems that people online just can’t get enough of Robert and his lovely family.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Twitter/X/@Robert_E_Kelly