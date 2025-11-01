The ‘BBC Dad’ shared joyous new pictures of his famous kids and people are reliving one of the internet’s greatest moments

Life bbc dad

Kids grow up so fast, don’t they?

Here are some kids you might not immediately recognise but, if you’ve been even remotely online over the past decade, you definitely know them.

Robert Kelly, a professor and political analyst, became famous the world over in 2017 when his children gatecrashed a very serious interview he was giving to the BBC about the impeachment of then South Korean president, Park Geun-hye.

BBC Dad content Today is the 7th anniversary of the BBC Dad blooper. So here it is again, with some recent family pictures in the thread below. 1 pic.twitter.com/SCQNQB16Kw — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2024

As his children, then 4-year-old Marion and 9-month-old James, confidently and happily bounced into his home office during the live TV segment, Robert’s wife, Jung-a-Kim, slid into shot trying to retrieve them.

The clip went mega-viral, and instantly became a meme and a pop cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Robert has shared updates on his children as they grew older.

I know many of you follow me bc of the BBC Dad video & my kids. Thank you. My wife (@naramadagogo) & I continue to be flattered & overwhelmed. Sorry, we don't post much @ the kids. We wonder @ all this global exposure of them. But once in awhile is probably fine, so here is a vid pic.twitter.com/mC8w84CL7k — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) May 15, 2018

It’s officially Christmas season, so here’s the BBCKids ready to go pic.twitter.com/vPzEICQ1ns — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) November 28, 2020

Here’s some BBC Dad content. We’re all in self-quarantine, bc we were exposed to someone with corona. We tested negative, but the ‘BBC Kids’ are going bananas trapped in the house for 2 weeks. Here are Marion and James flipping out to Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance 1 pic.twitter.com/I5JAOjP4Iy — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) May 5, 2021

Cut to this week, where Robert gave us this update on his gorgeous children getting ready for Halloween.

BBC Dad content: Happy Halloween, everyone Marion is 12; James is 9. They’re getting big. pic.twitter.com/H2nwjiQ2pV — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) October 31, 2025

Marion, she of the happy dance and yellow sweater, is now 12. And baby stroller star James is now 9.

It seems that people online just can’t get enough of Robert and his lovely family.

1.

Oh my goodness! I’ll never forget their epic tv introduction to the world! So lovely to see you all having such a lovely time celebrating Halloween! — Kathy Drzewiecki (@KathyDrz) October 31, 2025

2.

3.

Still one of my favorite videos of all time. Happy Halloween! — Flora (@flora1910) October 31, 2025

4.

5.

I’ll never forget their epic entrance into the culture, especially Marion’s! — LA ☮️ (@soleilani) October 31, 2025

6.

That was the best! Thanks for the update. — Elizabeth McKay (@McKayEli) November 1, 2025

7.

Fond memories of them running in during your conversation with @BBCJamesM of @bbcworldservice ! Happy Halloween — Ashis Basu ashis.bluesky.social (@BasuAshis) November 1, 2025

8.

Happy Halloween

Dear god they are so big! — Juan Martin (@Daegurth) October 31, 2025

9.

Great to see you're all well & happy. Happy Halloween‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ — Snowy Winter ❤❄️️ (@oneeyedlizzie) October 31, 2025

10.

His dimples!!! — CrabbyAshley (@CrabbyAshley) November 1, 2025

11.

Happy Halloween, Rob.

Beyond chuffed to see your kids are doing well and seem happy. — Carmona du Marescaux (@CarmonaSir) November 1, 2025

Twitter/X/@Robert_E_Kelly