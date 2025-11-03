Donald Trump’s told a ‘story’ to avoid answering questions about the economy and everyone called him out on it except the interviewer

Politics 60 minutes donald trump

Listen, we get it. Interviewing Donald Trump is like trying to tackle a greased pig. Just when you think you’ve got him cornered, the filthy animal squirms away.

That being said, this exchange on “60 Minutes” is rather egregious.

Norah O’Donnell asks the President about the economy. His deflection, using transgender rights in college athletics, comes flying in from left field. That’s the bad part. The worse part is that when O’Donnell asked who said these things, Trump uses the “I don’t want to tell you” defense.

TRUMP: I watched a show this morning where a very well-known Democrat Congressman was fighting like hell for men playing in women’s sports. O’DONNELL: Who was that? TRUMP: I don’t want to tell you. You’ll be able to check it. Just check your local TV. pic.twitter.com/PDJkGwhTa4 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2025

They only have a certain amount of time with the President, so it’s understandable to move on. T

hat being said, this was a very clear instance of Trump just saying whatever he wants and getting away with it. O’Donnell let it slide, assuming it’d be okay to move on with the interview.

And it’s fair to say the people watching were not thrilled with the approach.

“I don’t want to tell you” is the answer 6-year-olds give on the playground when they don’t know an answer or they’re making stuff up. https://t.co/KWx7ezU7SI — David Neal ️ (@DavidJNeal) November 3, 2025

And just like that, she moves on. When will media hold him to account in his lies? That’s why he thinks he’s the smartest man and everyone else is stupid! — THE PPL vs. OLIGARCHS (@boss_bigXY) November 3, 2025

It’s a secret that even the Internet knows nothing about. pic.twitter.com/U2LtkZdBGj — Jimbar99 (@jimbar99) November 3, 2025

Imagine being dumb enough to vote for this once, twice, three times… — Statement (@SwingStatement) November 3, 2025

How the fuck do you not follow up? “I don’t want to tell you” Why would this be a secret? He either doesn’t remember because he’s in mental decline or he made it up. Neither is good and he should be pressed until he answers. Media is a joke. https://t.co/RlhR4floZV — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) November 3, 2025

