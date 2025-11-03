Politics 60 minutes donald trump

Donald Trump’s told a ‘story’ to avoid answering questions about the economy and everyone called him out on it except the interviewer

Saul Hutson. Updated November 3rd, 2025

Listen, we get it. Interviewing Donald Trump is like trying to tackle a greased pig. Just when you think you’ve got him cornered, the filthy animal squirms away.

That being said, this exchange on “60 Minutes” is rather egregious.

Norah O’Donnell asks the President about the economy. His deflection, using transgender rights in college athletics, comes flying in from left field. That’s the bad part. The worse part is that when O’Donnell asked who said these things, Trump uses the “I don’t want to tell you” defense.

They only have a certain amount of time with the President, so it’s understandable to move on. T

hat being said, this was a very clear instance of Trump just saying whatever he wants and getting away with it. O’Donnell let it slide, assuming it’d be okay to move on with the interview.

And it’s fair to say the people watching were not thrilled with the approach.

